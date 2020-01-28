Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester (3-2 agg): Trezeguet's injury-time winner sends Dean Smith's side into Carabao Cup final

Football
Trezeguet: Celebrations after the Aston Villa forward's injury-time winner against Leicester in the Carabao Cup semi-final
Trezeguet: Celebrations after the Aston Villa forward's injury-time winner against Leicester in the Carabao Cup semi-final
Sporting Life · Journalist
Last Updated
21:57 · January 28, 2020 · 2 min read

Aston Villa reached their first league cup final for a decade with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Leicester in the second leg of their semi-final at Villa Park.

Trezeguet grabbed Villa's stoppage-time winner to send the five-time victors to Wembley after Kelechi Iheanacho's second-half strike had cancelled out Matt Targett's 12th-minute opener to give Villa a 3-2 triumph on aggregate.

Villa, though, owe a huge debt of gratitude to goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, who produced three outstanding first-half saves, with boss Dean Smith opting to keep faith with the Norwegian who had served him well in the first leg at the King Power Stadium, at the expense of recent signing Pepe Reina.

Targett's opener

Leicester level

Trezeguet's winner

Celebrations for Villa

Follow Sporting Life on social media - find us on Facebook here or tweet @SportingLifeFC

Related football links

Responsible gambling

We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

Sky Bet's responsible gambling tools are detailed here and if you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.

Like what you've read?
Help your friends Know It All by sharing this article to your social media.

Most Read Football

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 10m
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports2

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 3h
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals3

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 1m
The latest Sporting Life Accumulator4

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 6h
Sporting Life's Premier League preview package and free tips5

Saturday's Premier League tips

Game by game previews, Super 6 predictions and best bets for Saturday's action including Leicester, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Last updated 6h

Most Read Football

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 10m
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports2

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 3h
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals3

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 1m
The latest Sporting Life Accumulator4

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 6h
Sporting Life's Premier League preview package and free tips5

Saturday's Premier League tips

Game by game previews, Super 6 predictions and best bets for Saturday's action including Leicester, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Last updated 6h

Football Tips

The latest Sporting Life Accumulator

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 6h
Dale Tempest looks at the latest football action

Heavy-handed Hornets

Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.

Last updated 4h
Our best bets for the latest Sky Bet EFL action

Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview

The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.

Last updated 4h
All Football TipsTips & Previews