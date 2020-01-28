Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester (3-2 agg): Trezeguet's injury-time winner sends Dean Smith's side into Carabao Cup final

Aston Villa reached their first league cup final for a decade with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Leicester in the second leg of their semi-final at Villa Park.
Trezeguet grabbed Villa's stoppage-time winner to send the five-time victors to Wembley after Kelechi Iheanacho's second-half strike had cancelled out Matt Targett's 12th-minute opener to give Villa a 3-2 triumph on aggregate.
Villa, though, owe a huge debt of gratitude to goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, who produced three outstanding first-half saves, with boss Dean Smith opting to keep faith with the Norwegian who had served him well in the first leg at the King Power Stadium, at the expense of recent signing Pepe Reina.
Targett's opener
Leicester level
Trezeguet's winner
Celebrations for Villa
