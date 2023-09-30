The latest rumours and gossip from Thursday's back pages, including Premier League interest in Bayern forward Sadio Mane.
Manchester United and Newcastle have reportedly emerged as the likeliest clubs to sign Sadio Mane with Bayern Munich keen to offload the winger following a miserable debut season (Daily Mail).
Min-Jae Kim's representatives have shut down speculation regarding a potential move to Manchester United and claim the proposed transfer is "not true" (Daily Mirror).
Another potential outgoing for the German giants is Joshua Kimmich, with Barcelona tipped to launch a shock move for the unhappy midfielder (The Sun).
If that happens, we could see this go through. Bayern are reportedly weighing up a summer move for England and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice (Daily Mail).
Back to the Premier League, and Spurs have been linked with a summer move for former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi as the club look to bolster their midfield ranks (Daily Mail).
That comes as Arsenal are attempting to tie down captain Martin Odegaard to a long-term contract after Paris Saint-Germain shortlisted the player to replace the outgoing Lionel Messi (Daily Mirror).
The Gunners have also made a third contract offer to Reiss Nelson after the winger rejected their first two proposals (Daily Mail).
Arsenal are reportedly preparing a shock move for Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo (The Sun).
Barcelona will make a fresh attempt to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi this summer after Arsenal failed with a £53m transfer bid (Daily Mirror).
Plenty involving the North London side today, but the final line on them involves Albert Sambi Lokonga, who could be offered a transfer out of the club by Burnley boss Vincent Kompany this summer (Daily Mirror).
Some managerial stories now, and Tottenham are elevating their interest in Arne Slot as Feyenoord brace themselves for a fight to keep their head coach (Daily Mail).
Chelsea told Julian Nagelsmann that he was their first choice to replace Graham Potter as head coach, the German's agent has claimed (The Times).
Dropping down to the Sky Bet Championship, Russell Martin is in the frame to become Southampton's new manager as the south-coast club look to follow Burnley's template in making an immediate return to the Premier League (The Times).
Everton are close to being sold in a deal worth around £600m, bringing to an end Farhad Moshiri's painful reign behind the controls (Daily Mail).
Tammy Abraham has admitted he's unsure "what the future will hold" amid rumours of a summer transfer from Jose Mourinho's Roma (Daily Mirror).
Mateu Alemany is ready to perform a U-turn in his decision to join Aston Villa and stay with Barcelona (Daily Mail).
Paris Saint-Germain are exploring whether to make a fresh bid for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva (Daily Telegraph).
And finally on Thursday, Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has claimed that the ongoing absence of former No 1 Robert Sanchez from the playing squad is because the Spanish international 'wanted it this way' (Daily Mail).