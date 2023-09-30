Manchester United and Newcastle have reportedly emerged as the likeliest clubs to sign Sadio Mane with Bayern Munich keen to offload the winger following a miserable debut season (Daily Mail).

Min-Jae Kim's representatives have shut down speculation regarding a potential move to Manchester United and claim the proposed transfer is "not true" (Daily Mirror).

Another potential outgoing for the German giants is Joshua Kimmich, with Barcelona tipped to launch a shock move for the unhappy midfielder (The Sun).

If that happens, we could see this go through. Bayern are reportedly weighing up a summer move for England and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice (Daily Mail).

Back to the Premier League, and Spurs have been linked with a summer move for former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi as the club look to bolster their midfield ranks (Daily Mail).

That comes as Arsenal are attempting to tie down captain Martin Odegaard to a long-term contract after Paris Saint-Germain shortlisted the player to replace the outgoing Lionel Messi (Daily Mirror).

The Gunners have also made a third contract offer to Reiss Nelson after the winger rejected their first two proposals (Daily Mail).

Arsenal are reportedly preparing a shock move for Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo (The Sun).