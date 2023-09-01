Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is planning a huge summer cull at Old Trafford, with 13 players - including club stalwart Phil Jones and academy product Axel Tuanzebe - set to be released (Daily Mirror).

The exodus will make room for fresh faces and the Red Devils are trying to get ahead of their rivals in the race to sign Norwegian teen talent Sverre Nypan (The Sun).

Premier League clubs are on alert with Bayern Munich reportedly willing to offload Sadio Mane this summer after only one season - but the Bundesliga club are unlikely to make João Cancelo's loan move from Manchester City permanent (Times).

Vinicius Jnr's agent has suggested the Brazil winger is likely to remain at Real Madrid for the entirety of his playing career despite reports linking him with a move to the Premier League (Daily Mirror).

Alexis Mac Allister wants Champions League football if he leaves Brighton this summer (The Athletic).

The Seagulls are still favourites to sign James Milner on a free transfer from Liverpool but the veteran's first club Leeds are also in the hunt, if they can stay in the Premier League (Daily Mail).

Granit Xhaka is in advanced talks to leave Arsenal for Bayer Leverkusen this summer, while Vincent Kompany is eyeing up a reunion with unwanted Gunners star Albert Sambi Lokonga at Burnley (The Sun).

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has pinpointed Emile Smith Rowe as the man to take over from Xhaka in the Gunners' midfield while the north Londoners will be offered the chance to sign PSV Eindhoven wonder-kid Xavi Simons this summer (Daily Mirror).