The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including Erik ten Hag's plans for a summer clear-out at Old Trafford.
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is planning a huge summer cull at Old Trafford, with 13 players - including club stalwart Phil Jones and academy product Axel Tuanzebe - set to be released (Daily Mirror).
The exodus will make room for fresh faces and the Red Devils are trying to get ahead of their rivals in the race to sign Norwegian teen talent Sverre Nypan (The Sun).
Premier League clubs are on alert with Bayern Munich reportedly willing to offload Sadio Mane this summer after only one season - but the Bundesliga club are unlikely to make João Cancelo's loan move from Manchester City permanent (Times).
Vinicius Jnr's agent has suggested the Brazil winger is likely to remain at Real Madrid for the entirety of his playing career despite reports linking him with a move to the Premier League (Daily Mirror).
Alexis Mac Allister wants Champions League football if he leaves Brighton this summer (The Athletic).
The Seagulls are still favourites to sign James Milner on a free transfer from Liverpool but the veteran's first club Leeds are also in the hunt, if they can stay in the Premier League (Daily Mail).
Granit Xhaka is in advanced talks to leave Arsenal for Bayer Leverkusen this summer, while Vincent Kompany is eyeing up a reunion with unwanted Gunners star Albert Sambi Lokonga at Burnley (The Sun).
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has pinpointed Emile Smith Rowe as the man to take over from Xhaka in the Gunners' midfield while the north Londoners will be offered the chance to sign PSV Eindhoven wonder-kid Xavi Simons this summer (Daily Mirror).
Feyenoord will offer Arne Slot a bumper new contract to fend off interest from Tottenham this summer after Daniel Levy added the Dutch title-winning boss to his managerial shortlist (Daily Mail).
Roy Hodgson is open to staying on as Crystal Palace manager next season with the Eagles contemplating handing the Premier League's oldest boss, 75, a new deal (Daily Mail).
Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has scheduled meetings with four first-team players as he plans a squad clear-out to create financial space for signing Lionel Messi this summer (Daily Mirror).
Aston Villa have joined the race for £55m Sporting Lisbon's Manuel Ugarte with suitors Liverpool, Newcastle and Chelsea focusing on other priorities this summer (Daily Mail).
USA duo Christian Pulisic and Taylor Booth are wanted by Serie A champions Napoli and the Chelsea player could potentially be used in a swap deal for Victor Osimhen (Daily Mail).
Joe Bryan is set to leave Fulham when his contract expires this summer, with former club Bristol City the favourites to sign him (The Athletic).
Ange Postecoglou has admitted some big names could be on their way out of Celtic in the summer - but vowed to work more magic in the market to replace them (Daily Record).
Michael Beale could have up to five summer signings lined up before Rangers bring down the curtain on their current campaign (Daily Record).
Dundee are ready to name Callum Davidson as their new manager while Neil Lennon has edged closer to a return to football as boss of Olympiakos (Scottish Sun).