Arsenal are set to open talks with West Ham over a £90m swoop for Declan Rice. (Daily Mail)

The Gunners hierarchy have cleared Mikel Arteta to break the club's spending record this summer, which may exceed £200m and see his midfield revamped with Rice and Brighton's Moises Caicedo. (The Times)

Chelsea are lining up an ambitious move for Napoli's Victor Osimhen, with Mauricio Pochettino keen to bring in a striker when he takes over as head coach this summer. (The Guardian)

Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae has decided to join Manchester United this summer and negotiations between the clubs also include a move for Osimhen. (Daily Mirror)

Hugo Lloris is expected to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer as the club prepare for the visit of the man who could replace him, Brentford's David Raya. (Daily Telegraph)

Roy Hodgson is closing in on a deal to take charge of Crystal Palace next season. (The Sun)

Arsenal are closing on the announcement of a new deal for England winger Bukayo Saka. (Daily Mail)

Wrexham are to hold talks with former England goalkeeper Ben Foster over an extended stay with the team after playing a part in their return to the EFL. (Daily Mirror)