The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including news of Arsenal's intention to open Declan Rice talks.
Arsenal are set to open talks with West Ham over a £90m swoop for Declan Rice. (Daily Mail)
The Gunners hierarchy have cleared Mikel Arteta to break the club's spending record this summer, which may exceed £200m and see his midfield revamped with Rice and Brighton's Moises Caicedo. (The Times)
Chelsea are lining up an ambitious move for Napoli's Victor Osimhen, with Mauricio Pochettino keen to bring in a striker when he takes over as head coach this summer. (The Guardian)
Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae has decided to join Manchester United this summer and negotiations between the clubs also include a move for Osimhen. (Daily Mirror)
Hugo Lloris is expected to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer as the club prepare for the visit of the man who could replace him, Brentford's David Raya. (Daily Telegraph)
Roy Hodgson is closing in on a deal to take charge of Crystal Palace next season. (The Sun)
Arsenal are closing on the announcement of a new deal for England winger Bukayo Saka. (Daily Mail)
Wrexham are to hold talks with former England goalkeeper Ben Foster over an extended stay with the team after playing a part in their return to the EFL. (Daily Mirror)
Manchester City are maintaining a watching brief on Mateo Kovacic, who is ready to leave Chelsea this summer. (Daily Mail)
Paris Saint-Germain have identified Manchester City star Bernardo Silva as the replacement for the outgoing Lionel Messi. (Daily Mirror)
Wolves are ready to demand £45m for Ruben Neves, who has just over one year remaining on his contract at Molineux and is being targeted by Barcelona among other clubs. (Daily Telegraph)
Newcastle United are keen on Chelsea's Conor Gallagher as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his midfield this summer - but the Toon will face stiff competition for Leicester's James Maddison. (Daily Mail)
Greek club Aris have directly addressed Rangers' interest in Luis Palma - but say there is "very strong" competition for the winger from all over the world. (Daily Record)
Malik Tillman is adamant he will not rush a decision over a potential £5m permanent move to Rangers, saying he first needs to find out what plans - if any - parent club Bayern Munich have for him. (Daily Record)
