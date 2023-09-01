Jobe Bellingham is set to quit Birmingham and sign for Sunderland, according to reports (Daily Mirror).

Manchester United are ready to reignite their pursuit of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer but Newcastle are also keen on signing the 28-year-old (L'Equipe).

That comes after Roy Keane questioned United's reported interest in goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as Erik ten Hag looks to recruit a new goalkeeper (Daily Express).

Club co-owner Avram Glazer was typically tight-lipped when asked by reporters over the status of the club's potential takeover after attending the Women's FA Cup final on Sunday (Daily Express).

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany will hold talks with Wout Weghorst - who is on loan at Manchester United - when he returns to the Clarets in the summer (Daily Mail).

Mauricio Pochettino is returning to London from Barcelona this week to sign his contract as Chelsea's new head coach, which is expected to be an initial three years, and immediately start planning for next season (Daily Telegraph).

Pochettino's arrival at Stamford Bridge appears unlikely to change Mason Mount's mind on staying, with relations between his representatives and the club reportedly at an all-time low (The Sun).

Club owner Todd Boehly has allegedly admitted he might have made a mistake by sacking Thomas Tuchel as they prepare to appoint Pochettino (Daily Mirror).

Thiago Silva's wife has quashed reports the Brazilian could leave Chelsea this summer (Daily Mail).