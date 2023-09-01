The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including news of Bellingham making the switch to Sunderland.
Jobe Bellingham is set to quit Birmingham and sign for Sunderland, according to reports (Daily Mirror).
Manchester United are ready to reignite their pursuit of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer but Newcastle are also keen on signing the 28-year-old (L'Equipe).
That comes after Roy Keane questioned United's reported interest in goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as Erik ten Hag looks to recruit a new goalkeeper (Daily Express).
Club co-owner Avram Glazer was typically tight-lipped when asked by reporters over the status of the club's potential takeover after attending the Women's FA Cup final on Sunday (Daily Express).
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany will hold talks with Wout Weghorst - who is on loan at Manchester United - when he returns to the Clarets in the summer (Daily Mail).
Mauricio Pochettino is returning to London from Barcelona this week to sign his contract as Chelsea's new head coach, which is expected to be an initial three years, and immediately start planning for next season (Daily Telegraph).
Pochettino's arrival at Stamford Bridge appears unlikely to change Mason Mount's mind on staying, with relations between his representatives and the club reportedly at an all-time low (The Sun).
Club owner Todd Boehly has allegedly admitted he might have made a mistake by sacking Thomas Tuchel as they prepare to appoint Pochettino (Daily Mirror).
Thiago Silva's wife has quashed reports the Brazilian could leave Chelsea this summer (Daily Mail).
Arsenal are on alert after Ferland Mendy was told he can leave Real Madrid this summer (Daily Mirror).
Real are now set to cool their interest in Kylian Mbappe amid Vinicius Junior's impressive form (Marca).
The club are also hopeful Eduardo Camavinga will be available for the Champions League semi-final second leg against Manchester City despite limping off against Getafe on Saturday with an apparent knee injury (The Sun).
Sticking with La Liga, and Joan Laporta has again vowed to bring Lionel Messi back to Barcelona next season even though he is likely to need to get £180m in salary off the books to make it happen (Daily Mail).
Back to the Premier League, where Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi has admitted Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister could leave the club this summer but insists Kaoru Mitoma is going nowhere (Daily Express).
John Barnes claims he has heard that Virgil van Dijk has 'told' Jurrien Timber to snub Manchester United and join him at Liverpool - just as he did with Cody Gakpo (Daily Mirror).
Aston Villa are interested in signing Real Madrid star Marco Asensio and Barcelona forward Ferran Torres this summer (Sport).
Union Berlin are braced for summer offers for their star forward Sheraldo Becker amid interest from Premier League clubs including West Ham, Fulham and Burnley (Daily Mail).
In the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has refused to confirm whether his side will sign Joao Cancelo permanently this summer (Daily Mirror).
Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham has reportedly turned down a move to Manchester City (The Sun).
And finally on Monday, Notts County are bracing themselves for big-money offers for striker Macaulay Langstaff despite securing their own return to the EFL on Saturday via the National League play-offs (Daily Express).