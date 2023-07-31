As agreeing a new deal with David de Gea looks increasingly unlikely, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will make Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford his priority this summer (Daily Star).

According to reports in Argentina, Chelsea and Manchester United are eyeing up Emiliano Martinez, who is ready to leave Aston Villa this summer (Daily Mail).

Arsenal, Barcelona and Manchester United are all keen to secure the signature of Ruben Neves on a free transfer, Wolves remain hopeful he will remain at the club (Daily Mail).

Moussa Diaby will have the pick of Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain this summer, with both clubs interested in the Bayer Leverkusen winger (Evening Standard).

As Tottenham continue the search for a long term replacement for Antonio Conte, they do not think they face any competition this summer for Julian Nagelsmann (Daily Mail).

Burnley, Brentford and Wolves are set to battle it out for the signature of Almeria forward El Bilal Toure, who is likely to cost in the region of £25m (Daily Mail).

Former England manager, Fabio Capello, is confident Gareth Southgate can lead the Three Lions to Euro 2024 glory before the current boss steps down from the role (Daily Telegraph).

If Mauricio Pochettino gets the Chelsea job, he will prioritise keeping Mason Mount at the club (Evening Standard).