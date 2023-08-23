Arsenal fear being priced out of a deal for £100m-rated West Ham captain Declan Rice because of competition from a number of rival clubs in the Premier League (The Sun).

That comes as Leeds may have opened the door for the Gunners to land Barcelona starlet Ilias Akhomach on a free transfer this summer after his proposed move to the Premier League fell through (Daily Express).

One potential outgoing at the Emirates could be forward Reiss Nelson, as he has interest from a host of clubs, with Serie A giants AC Milan joining Premier League rivals West Ham and Fulham in readying an offer for him if he is unable to secure a new deal (Evening Standard).

Mikel Arteta could look to bolster his defensive options this summer with offers being considered for Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi and Leicester full-back Timothy Castagne (Daily Mirror).

A Guehi sale will be good for Chelsea, who could pocket more than £10m if Crystal Palace sell the defender amid interest from Manchester United and Tottenham alongside Arsenal (The Sun).

Mateo Kovacic is likely to leave Chelsea in the summer with Bayern Munich and both Manchester City and Manchester United interested in the midfielder (The Guardian).