The latest rumours and gossip from Thursday's back pages, including a high price for Declan Rice that could rule Arsenal out of a move.
Arsenal fear being priced out of a deal for £100m-rated West Ham captain Declan Rice because of competition from a number of rival clubs in the Premier League (The Sun).
That comes as Leeds may have opened the door for the Gunners to land Barcelona starlet Ilias Akhomach on a free transfer this summer after his proposed move to the Premier League fell through (Daily Express).
One potential outgoing at the Emirates could be forward Reiss Nelson, as he has interest from a host of clubs, with Serie A giants AC Milan joining Premier League rivals West Ham and Fulham in readying an offer for him if he is unable to secure a new deal (Evening Standard).
Mikel Arteta could look to bolster his defensive options this summer with offers being considered for Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi and Leicester full-back Timothy Castagne (Daily Mirror).
A Guehi sale will be good for Chelsea, who could pocket more than £10m if Crystal Palace sell the defender amid interest from Manchester United and Tottenham alongside Arsenal (The Sun).
Mateo Kovacic is likely to leave Chelsea in the summer with Bayern Munich and both Manchester City and Manchester United interested in the midfielder (The Guardian).
Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is reported to have a "mechanism" in his contract, much like team-mate Alexis Mac Allister, which would make it easier for Arsenal to secure his services in the summer (The Athletic).
However, reports in South America have hinted that Liverpool have made their first approach over Mac Allister as they try to make an early addition to their midfield for next season (Daily Express).
Another new face in that area of the pitch could be Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich, and Liverpool may be about to get a boost in their hopes of signing
the young Dutchman as he is reportedly willing to 'force his hand' in making a deal happen this summer (Daily Express).
Newcastle will renew their interest in Leicester star James Maddison this summer (Daily Telegraph).
Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has been offered a deal to play in Saudi Arabia next season which would treble his current Tottenham salary (The Times).
The Glazers are finally ready to sell Manchester United - with Sir Jim Ratcliffe the preferred bidder (The Sun).
Real Madrid are ready to make a sensational double swoop this summer to bring not only Jude Bellingham but also PSG striker Kylian Mbappe to Spain (Daily Telegraph).
Rafael Leao has ended speculation about his future with AC Milan by agreeing terms on a new five-year deal, news which will disappoint Liverpool and Chelsea (The Athletic).
Aston Villa want to sign Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio and will offer a lucrative alternative to extending his time in Spain (The Athletic).
Bayern Munich have ruled themselves out of making an offer for in-demand Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer (Daily Mail).
And finally on Thursday, West Brom striker Karlan Grant is likely to receive interest from Rangers in the summer (Daily Mirror).