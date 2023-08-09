The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including Manchester United's interest in Goncalo Ramos.
Manchester United are preparing to step up their interest in Goncalo Ramos with a potential record bid as part of a major summer rebuild (Daily Mirror).
That comes after Eintracht Frankfurt CEO Axel Hallmann revealed it would take a bid in excess of £78m for the club to sell Randal Kolo Muani, amid interest from both United and Bayern Munich (Daily Mail).
Despite interest in a forward, it's reported that Declan Rice's performance against United has seen the West Ham star rocket to the top of Erik ten Hag's summer shopping list (The Sun).
And while there have been criticism of his recent showings, goalkeeper David De Gea has agreed the terms of his new contract at Old Trafford to stay beyond the current season (Daily Telegraph).
Elsewhere, Newcastle are reportedly willing to spend big this summer in order to secure their main transfer targets, with Barcelona winger Raphinha said to be high on their list (Daily Mirror).
That comes as Brighton are preparing a summer bid for Hoffenheim attacking midfielder Christoph Baumgartner (The Sun).
Chelsea's decision to offer Mauricio Pochettino the permanent head coach job could help get N'Golo Kante's proposed contract renewal over the line (Daily Telegraph).
The Stamford Bridge club are also exploring ways to keep Joao Felix at the club on a permanent basis with Atletico Madrid continuing to demand £88m for the forward (Daily Mail).
Other managerial news involves Marco Silva, who has a £6m release fee in his Fulham contract amid interest in the Portuguese coach ahead of what is set to be a summer of managerial upheaval (Daily Mail).
Other summer departures may include Neymar, who wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports (Daily Mail).
Sergio Busquets is another on the way out, as he has reportedly decided to not sign an extension at Barcelona and will leave this summer (The Sun).
At Everton, Yerry Mina is reportedly set to leave for free after the club failed to offer him a new contract (The Sun).
Manchester City have joined the chase for Italian wonderkid Cher Ndour (The Sun).
Liverpool are in advanced talks to make Jorg Schmadtke their new sporting director and want him in place for the start of the summer transfer window (Daily Mail).
Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda is being watched by Blackburn, Birmingham and Ipswich (The Sun).
We'll finish with a couple of lines on Arsenal, as they are hoping to announce Bukayo Saka's new contract before the end of the Premier League season (Daily Mail).
Aaron Ramsdale is also set to be rewarded with a new long-term contract after playing a leading role in the Gunners' surprise title charge this season (The Times).