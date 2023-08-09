Manchester United are preparing to step up their interest in Goncalo Ramos with a potential record bid as part of a major summer rebuild (Daily Mirror).

That comes after Eintracht Frankfurt CEO Axel Hallmann revealed it would take a bid in excess of £78m for the club to sell Randal Kolo Muani, amid interest from both United and Bayern Munich (Daily Mail).

Despite interest in a forward, it's reported that Declan Rice's performance against United has seen the West Ham star rocket to the top of Erik ten Hag's summer shopping list (The Sun).

And while there have been criticism of his recent showings, goalkeeper David De Gea has agreed the terms of his new contract at Old Trafford to stay beyond the current season (Daily Telegraph).

Elsewhere, Newcastle are reportedly willing to spend big this summer in order to secure their main transfer targets, with Barcelona winger Raphinha said to be high on their list (Daily Mirror).

That comes as Brighton are preparing a summer bid for Hoffenheim attacking midfielder Christoph Baumgartner (The Sun).

Chelsea's decision to offer Mauricio Pochettino the permanent head coach job could help get N'Golo Kante's proposed contract renewal over the line (Daily Telegraph).

The Stamford Bridge club are also exploring ways to keep Joao Felix at the club on a permanent basis with Atletico Madrid continuing to demand £88m for the forward (Daily Mail).