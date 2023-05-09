Milan meet Inter in the Champions League semi-final, and with a favourable referee James Cantrill thinks there could be plenty of cards.

A Derby della Madonnina, in the semi-finals of the Champions League, with a Spanish referee. The circumstances are perfect for cards. Milan and Inter have met three times already this campaign, winning one league meeting a piece, with La Nerazzurri edging the Supercoppa Italia contest. In those four and half hours of football 19 bookings were flashed, no less than five in any of the three games.

Jesús Gil Manzano is the man with the whistle, someone who is usually obliging when it comes to cards. He has dished out 26 in five appearances on the continent this campaign, and averaged 5.04 in all competitions. So, who to pick? RADE KRUNIC tops his sides charts for ill-discipline, and at 33/10, I think he represents great value to BE SHOWN A CARD. CLICK HERE to back Rade Krunic to be shown a card with Sky Bet He has notched up nine across 29 appearances in Serie A and the Champions League.

That translates to a cards per 90 average of 0.40, which goes a little way to explaining why some firms have the same bet as short as 7/5. Given the magnitude of the occasion, I expect the Bosnian central midfielder to be in the thick of the action. At least one opposition central midfielders have been booked in three of Inter’s last four games, Krunic looks a primary suspect for a card.

