The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including reports of Manchester United's interest in Napoli man Kim Min-jae.
Manchester United are reportedly set to offer £13m more than Kim Min-jae's release clause in order to land one of Napoli's Serie A heroes (Sun).
West Ham are resigned to losing Declan Rice this summer if an appropriate offer arrives for their £100m-rated captain.
Napoli and Juventus have expressed interest in signing Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic, while Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise is wanted by European giants PSG ( Both Mail).
Granit Xhaka has been offered the chance to return to Germany's Bundesliga by Bayer Leverkusen (Sun).
Newcastle United have added Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams to their lengthy list of targets but Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby is off it (Mail).
Christian Eriksen has urged his Manchester United team-mates not to start playing the blame game with their season in danger of capitulating (Sun).
Erik ten Hag has given his players two days off after United's defeat to West Ham United (Athletic).
David De Gea has been given no assurances he will remain as Old Trafford's main goalkeeper next season, even though he is edging closer to agreeing a new contract with Manchester United (Telegraph).
But Wout Weghorst is hopeful he has a future at the club beyond the end of the season after positive talks (Times).
Chelsea-bound Mauricio Pochettino wants a new goalkeeper, midfielder and striker to kick-start his reign at Stamford Bridge but will need to trim the Blues' bloated squad before he can bring any new players in (Mail).
West Ham United have not yet ruled out starting next season with David Moyes as the club's manager (Telegraph).
Southampton have checked on USA international striker Haji Wright.
Aston Villa-bound Mateu Alemany is trying to wrap up a new contract for Ousmane Dembele before he leaves Barcelona.
Brentford technical director Lee Dykes has emerged as a contender for a senior role at Tottenham following the resignation of Fabio Paratici (all three Mail).
Rangers are reportedly interested in Arsenal defender Auston Trusty as Michael Beale narrows down his list of targets (Scottish Sun).
Rob McElhenney has once again urged "young" Gareth Bale to reconsider his retirement and join Wrexham on a one-year deal (Mail).