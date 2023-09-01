Manchester United are reportedly set to offer £13m more than Kim Min-jae's release clause in order to land one of Napoli's Serie A heroes (Sun).

West Ham are resigned to losing Declan Rice this summer if an appropriate offer arrives for their £100m-rated captain.

Napoli and Juventus have expressed interest in signing Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic, while Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise is wanted by European giants PSG ( Both Mail).

Granit Xhaka has been offered the chance to return to Germany's Bundesliga by Bayer Leverkusen (Sun).

Newcastle United have added Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams to their lengthy list of targets but Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby is off it (Mail).