Aston Villa are considering ambitious moves for Dusan Vlahovic, the Juventus striker, and Barcelona winger Ferran Torres in the summer transfer window. Villa also hope to rival Newcastle in the race for Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney, who is expected to leave Emirates Stadium this summer (Daily Telegraph).

Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister will make a decision on his future at the end of the season (The Times).

Liverpool have emerged as frontrunners to land the Argentine, with his Brighton team-mates believing the midfielder is destined for Anfield (Daily Mail).

Manchester United are making good progress in talks over a new contract for Marcus Rashford (Daily Telegraph).

United are reportedly ready to re-ignite their interest in Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez this summer after failing with a previous swap offer involving Anthony Martial (Daily Express).

And Erik ten Hag wants Amad Diallo back at Old Trafford to test him during pre-season friendly games (Daily Mail).

Meanwhile, Roma are reportedly willing to sell Tammy Abraham for a cut price amid interest from Old Trafford (The Sun).

Harvey Barnes could follow James Maddison out of the exit door at Leicester this summer, with a number of Premier League rivals thought to be tracking the winger (Daily Mail).

Reiss Nelson has reportedly rejected a contract offer from Arsenal - opening the door for their rivals to swoop (The Sun).

Tottenham are set to step up talks with managerial candidates in the coming days, with Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso and Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim under consideration (Evening Standard).

Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise has emerged as a shock contender to replace Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek will be forced to take a pay cut to facilitate a potential move from Chelsea to AC Milan this summer (both Daily Star).

Paulo Fonseca remains interested in the West Ham job should David Moyes depart (The Sun).

Sean Dyche insists that Seamus Coleman will remain part of Everton's plans going forward even if his latest serious injury means an early end to his playing days - the 34-year-old started working on his coaching qualifications two years ago (Daily Mail).

