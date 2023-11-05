PSG are prepared to listen to offers for Neymar this summer, boosting Manchester United’s chances of landing the Brazilian superstar (The Sun).

Kylian Mbappe is one of three French stars Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the new potential Manchester United owner, is eyeing up (The Sun).

Norwich youngster Alex Matos has reportedly become Chelsea's 17th signing of the season (The Sun).

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may be forced to leave Chelsea on a free transfer to get the striker off their wage bill (The Telegraph).

Real Madrid are in advanced talks to sign Jude Bellingham in what will be a blow for Manchester City (The Telegraph).

Any club wanting to buy Bernardo Silva from Manchester City this summer will have to pay £75m (The Sun).

Reports from France claim Wilfried Zaha is Marseille’s “priority signing” if they qualify for the Champions League (The Sun).

Following interest from Italy, Brighton players fear Roberto De Zerbi will not be the Seagulls manager at the start of next campaign (The Telegraph).