Lionel Messi's exit from Paris Saint-Germain is getting closer after skipping training to fly to Saudi Arabia without the club's permission (The Sun).

Messi's potential destination is Barcelona, and they will consider other options, including the Asian Champions League, if they are banned from UEFA competitions following an investigation into allegations of payments to the former head of Spain's referee's committee (Daily Mail).

Sam Allardyce will earn in excess of £3m if he is able to guide Leeds United away from the Premier League relegation zone, with confirmation of his short-term deal likely to come on Wednesday (The Times).

Allardyce will inherit a split Leeds squad, with the club's youngsters blaming senior players for their slide towards the relegation zone (Daily Mail).

Manchester United have reportedly been told they will have to pay £44m for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber if they want to sign him this summer (The Times).

On the other side of Manchester, and James McAtee will have plenty of suitors if he leaves City, either permanently or on loan, this summer with Vincent Kompany's Burnley among the clubs likely to make them an offer (Daily Mail).

Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo is being targeted by Inter Milan as a possible replacement for Milan Skriniar (Daily Mail).

Tottenham's talks with Julian Nagelsmann have hit a stumbling block over uncertainty surrounding the position of sporting director at the Premier League club (Daily Telegraph).

And finally, Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard has rejected an improved offer for the Sky Bet League One club from the Anglo-American group led by former Sunderland director Charlie Methven (The Athletic).