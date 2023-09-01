Javi Gracia is reportedly on the verge of being sacked with a dismal three month spell resulting in a relegation battle for the club, director of football Victor Orta is also said to be questioned the club hierarchy. (Times)

The Red Devils could have a secret weapon up their sleeve in the efforts to pursue a deal for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham with new director of football negotiations Chris Hargreaves having looked after Bellingham as part of his previous role at Adidas. (Mail)

The latest on Sir Jim Ratcliffe's bid for Manchester United reportedly includes a demand that he is given full control of incoming and outgoing transfers from the moment the deal is signed. (Telegraph)

With relegation looking a realistic possibility, Leeds United are 'strongly considering' a move for Sam Allardyce to replace the misfiring Javi Gracia. (Athletic)

Wrexham owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have insisted that their offer to Gareth Bale is "serious from our side". (Guardian)

A number of Premier League clubs including Arsenal, Brighton and Liverpool are reportedly keeping an eye on Ajax sensation Devyne Rensch. (Mail)

Swindon Town manager Jody Morris has been sacked after 18 games in charge of the club. (Guardian)

Newcastle United are reportedly scouting OGC Nice star Khephren Thuram, the France international has two goals and four assists in Ligue 1 this term. (Mail)

Staying in Ligue 1, Chelsea are reportedly interested in a move for Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana, who has been capped by Les Bleus nine times. (Mail)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reportedly intends to hold talks with West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice with a view to a summer transfer. (Mirror)

Tottenham are said to be considering a move for Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse in the event that the Saints are relegated from the Premier League. (Mail)

Current AS Roma and former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly made it clear that he is not interested in a return to Stamford Bridge. (Mirror)

Plymouth goalkeeper Callum Barton has reportedly attracted Championship clubs including Birmingham City, Swansea as well as Reading, after achieving promotion from League One. (Sun)

Highly rated Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino is reportedly likely to depart the Emirates this summer in search of first-team action elsewhere. (Mail)

The Gunners are considering a move for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi to bolster their defence this summer. (Mirror)

Manchester United loanee Alex Telles could be set for a reunion with former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, with reports from Spanish media linking him with a move to Al-Nassr. (Mail)

Former Leeds star Raphinha could be set for a return to Premier League football with Arsenal reportedly interested in seeing if a Barcelona return for Lionel Messi could make the Raphinha deal happen. (Express)

More from Sporting Life