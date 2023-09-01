Jermaine Jenas says Kane "deserves better" than Tottenham's current mess and has questioned why Spurs aren't chasing Pochettino themselves (Mirror).

Harry Redknapp has also suggested Kane could yet make the bold switch to leave Tottenham for a different Premier League club (Mail).

Meanwhile, Daniel Levy's bid to stop Harry Kane joining Manchester United could be complicated by Mauricio Pochettino's likely appointment by Chelsea (Mail).

Tottenham have placed Julian Nagelsmann at the top of a four-man managerial shortlist (Telegraph).

The Qatari group led by Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani will make a third and final offer for Manchester United on Friday (Telegraph, Guardian).

Bayern Munich want to sign Manchester United midfielder Casemiro as Thomas Tuchel is a huge fan (Mail).

Meanwhile, United players will receive 20% pay rises if they qualify for the Champions League (Mail).

Arsenal want to sign Declan Rice this summer as they look to strengthen in midfield, and have also looked at a deal for Liverpool target Mason Mount (Telegraph).

The Gunners are also interested in Lens forward Lois Openda (Mail).

Mauricio Pochettino wants to bring in Brentford duo David Raya and Ivan Toney and a deep-lying midfielder if he is confirmed as Chelsea boss (Sun).

Joao Felix looks set to stay at Stamford Bridge for another year but Mateo Kovacic could rejoin former Blues head coach Thomas Tuchel at Bayern (Sun).

Barcelona are confident of re-signing Lionel Messi as they set about making huge cuts to enable the deal to fall within Financial Fair Play rules (Mirror).

Victor Osimhen's agent have denied they have held talks with PSG following a wonderful season for Napoli (Mirror).

Roberto De Zerbi will have talks with Brighton owner Tony Bloom as they look to build on a great first season together (Mail).

Meanwhile, Albion are confident of extending Joel Veltman's contract (Athletic).

The FA has proposed a radical plan to allow Premier League and Sky Bet Championship clubs to sign more promising overseas players if they give increased playing time to English-qualified stars (Times).

Sheffield United's players are concerned the club won't honour promotion bonuses worth £8m after securing Premier League promotion (Mail).

Celtic want to sign Greece-based striker Levi Garcia as they ponder their squad improvements for next season (Scottish Sun).

Rangers have fought off stiff English Premier League interest to sign Jack Wyllie and Calum Adamson on professional contracts (Daily Record).

Ryan Kent is a target for Fenerbahce, according to reports (Scottish Sun).

David Wagner insists he doesn't like talking about those who are out contract - but there are things happening behind the scenes at Norwich City with regards potential Rangers target Kieran Dowell (Daily Record).

Rangers boss Michael Beale will make a fresh move to land Morgan Whittaker this summer (Daily Record).

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is wanted by two English League One clubs (Scottish Sun).

Lee Johnson says Hibs' hunt for a director of football is almost done (Daily Record).