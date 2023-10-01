Chelsea are reportedly planning to open talks with Inter Milan over goalkeeper Andre Onana when they discuss Romelu Lukaku's future next week (Daily Mail).

Victor Osimhen is set for a move to the Premier League this summer and Napoli have reportedly lined up a replacement in ex-Chelsea star Tammy Abraham (Daily Telegraph).

But AC Milan's Rafael Leao has snubbed offers from Real Madrid and Chelsea and will look to stay long-term with the Rossoneri, according to reports (Daily Mail).

Milan could also snap up Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson on a free transfer this summer (The Sun).

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly not using an agent as he negotiates the finer points of his appointment as Chelsea's next head coach (Daily Telegraph).

Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic could find himself reunited with former boss Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich this summer, with Pochettino having reportedly picked out a new No. 6 as his priority transfer target (Daily Mail).

Manchester United will not get involved in a lengthy bidding war with Tottenham for Harry Kane (Daily Mirror).

Spurs reportedly wanted Antonio Conte to stay on as manager until the end of the season despite his March exit coming via an official mutual agreement (Daily Mail).

Diego Costa is being made to sweat over his Wolves future with the former Chelsea and Spain international being asked to play a waiting game over a contract for next season (Daily Mirror).

Brentford want Romeo Beckham, on loan from Inter Miami's reserves until the end of the campaign, to stay in their 'B' team next season (Daily Telegraph).

Genk forward Joseph Paintsil is set to start a fight for his signature between Premier League and European clubs after helping his side top the Belgian Pro League (Daily Telegraph).

Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi's £115m takeover of Sheffield United is set to collapse amid claims the tycoon forked out £8.7m to support the financially-stricken club (Daily Mail).

Barcelona's first moves to reduce their wage bill to comply with La Liga's fair play rules have been unsuccessful with both Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen refusing a salary decrease (Daily Mail).