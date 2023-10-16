The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including Liverpool's reported interest in Kalvin Phillips.
Currently on loan at Inter in Serie A, Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku will reportedly be given the option of reviving his career at Stamford Bridge under possible new boss Mauricio Pochettino, with the club keen to sort players who would benefit from his management. (Telegraph)
After ending interest in a summer move for Jude Bellingham, Liverpool have reportedly targeted England international Kalvin Phillips as an alternative. (Mirror)
Interim Blues boss Frank Lampard is likely to keep his position despite poor results and the growing rumours of Pochettino taking over. (Sun)
Reports suggest that, in an attempt to sign Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana, Chelsea are willing to part with Spain international Kepa Arrizabalaga as part of a deal. (Mail)
With Dean Henderson likely to depart this summer, Manchester United are reportedly interested in a move for Dinamo Zagreb number one, Dominik Livakovic. (Sun)
Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes is set to miss Thursday's clash against Tottenham. (Mirror)
Eddie Howe's Newcastle are said to be interested in a £31m deal for Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic. (Sun)
With a new manager on the horizon, Chelsea are reportedly assessing forward Joao Felix's future, with Pochettino said to be key in whether the club retains him or not. (Evening Standard)
Villareal's Samuel Chukwueze is reportedly the target of a transfer race for multiple Premier League clubs, including Arsenal. (Sun)
Barcelona star and Chelsea target Gavi has reportedly confirmed his future plans, and it is likely to put an end to the Blues' pursuit of the Spain international.(Sun)
Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has made his frustrations known about his lack of minutes so far, with Liverpool amongst the interested parties for him. (Mirror)
Wrexham owner Rob McElhenney has reportedly made an audacious decision to convince former Madrid and Tottenham star Gareth Bale, to come out of retirement. (Sun)