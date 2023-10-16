Currently on loan at Inter in Serie A, Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku will reportedly be given the option of reviving his career at Stamford Bridge under possible new boss Mauricio Pochettino, with the club keen to sort players who would benefit from his management. (Telegraph)

After ending interest in a summer move for Jude Bellingham, Liverpool have reportedly targeted England international Kalvin Phillips as an alternative. (Mirror)

Interim Blues boss Frank Lampard is likely to keep his position despite poor results and the growing rumours of Pochettino taking over. (Sun)

Reports suggest that, in an attempt to sign Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana, Chelsea are willing to part with Spain international Kepa Arrizabalaga as part of a deal. (Mail)

With Dean Henderson likely to depart this summer, Manchester United are reportedly interested in a move for Dinamo Zagreb number one, Dominik Livakovic. (Sun)