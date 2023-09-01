The United boss will be hoping Bruno Fernandes makes a swift recovery after the midfielder's wife Ana Pinho posted a picture of him with a protective boot and crutches (Sun).

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag could be without Argentina star Alejandro Garnacho for the FA Cup final because of the U20 World Cup (Sun).

United are also keeping an eye on Neymar's situation at PSG according to reports in France (Sun).

Manchester United have started enquiries over a deal to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham this summer (Telegraph).

Mauricio Pochettino could be named as Chelsea boss as early as this week (Telegraph, Sun).

In a further boost, Mason Mount is back in talks over a new contract (Guardian).

Wilfried Zaha has been offered a new four-year, £10m+ per season deal by Crystal Palace as Arsenal, Chelsea and PSG weigh up moves (Guardian).

Meanwhile, Palace officials travelled to Brazil last week to start talks over signing Flamengo midfielder Matheus Franca (Mail).

Manchester City want to sign £40m Napoli centre-back Min-Jae 'The Monster' Kim but face competition from several Premier League clubs (Sun).

Liverpool are weighing up a move for Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella this summer (Mail).

Newcastle are targeting a deal for Barcelona's former Leeds winger Raphinha this summer as well as Celta Vigo youngster Gabri Veiga (Sun, Mail).

Leeds are looking into signing several Barcelona fringe players, including 19-year-old Spain youth international Ilias Akhomach (Mail).

Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu is set to sign a pre-contract agreement with Atletico Madrid (Athletic).

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has told Jonjo Shelvey to stay away after an angry reaction to being named as a substitute (Telegraph).

Aston Villa are interested in signing Giovani Lo Celso from Villarreal (Mail).

Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle all want to sign Croatian teenager Luka Vuskovic (Mail).

Manchester United have scouted teenage Djurgardens midfielder Lucas Bergvall (Mail).

More than 30 scouts watched Adam Wharton during Blackburn's 1-1 draw with Coventry last week (Mail).

Blackpool, Birmingham, Wigan and Portsmouth all want Larne striker Lee Bonis (Mail).

Motherwell have rejected a six-figure bid for striker Kevin van Veen from Chinese side Changchun Yatai (Daily Record).

Wigan are happy for Aberdeen to sign captain Graeme Shinnie permanently (Daily Record).

Rangers are closing in on a deal for goalkeeper Jack Butland and are also weighing up a move for Nigeria star Miracle Oguduba (Scottish Sun).