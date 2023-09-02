Chelsea’s squad is reportedly excited by the idea of Mauricio Pochettino becoming the next permanent boss at Stamford Bridge. (Daily Telegraph)

As for previous favourite Julian Nagelsmann, the German is reportedly favouring a move to Tottenham for next season. (Daily Mail)

PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi is said to be considering widescale changes across the running of the club which would likely result in the departure of Lionel Messi, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season – the futures of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are also reportedly under scrutiny. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea loanee and Inter star Romelu Lukaku has reaffirmed his intent to focus on Inter as speculation grows over his long-term future. (The Athletic)

The agent of Tottenham defender Emerson Royal reportedly ‘wants’ his client to move to a club with title-winning aspirations this summer. (Daily Express)

Looking to bolster their options in attack, reports have cl aimed that Tottenham are interested in the services of Sporting’s Pedro Goncalves and have made contact. (The Sun)

Southampton’s director of football operations Matt Crocker is reportedly set to be named the US Soccer Federation’s sporting director. (The Athletic)

Newcastle United Sporting Director Dan Ashworth is said to be personally tracking Blackburn Rovers teenager Adam Wharton. (The Sun)