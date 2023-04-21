The Hatters are in pole position to finish in third , and victory at Kenilworth Road on Monday will keep the race for the second automatic spot mathematically open, moving them to within four points of Sheffield United.

Rob Edwards has overseen 22 league games, only losing thrice and accumulating 45 points, a tally only two sides in the division can best, one of which are Middlesbrough.

No doubt this will be a great fixture between third and fourth in the Championship, however, the only impact it will realistically have is on which side finishes in which position.

I think this dynamic lends itself to goals, something that has not been lacking for Boro under Michael Carrick.

He has overseen 27 matches, over which time 94 goals have been scored, an average of 3.49 per game.

Both teams to score has clicked in 69% of those games and OVER 2.5 GOALS have been scored on 20 occasions, at odds against the latter is the selection here.

Luton should get chances, Boro have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last five games and have conceded an average of over a goal per game under Carrick.

The Hatters have only failed to score in two of their league games since Edwards took charge back in November, all things point to a goal laden affair at the Kenny on Monday.