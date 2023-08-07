Manchester United appear to have taken the lead to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund this summer after Karim Benzema committed to a new Real Madrid contract (Daily Mirror).

Todd Boehly reportedly sacked Thomas Tuchel just days after he was denied the opportunity to take a group of guests into the dressing room (Daily Mirror).

That comes as Atletico Madrid are growing increasingly concerned that the Stamford Bridge club will not buy Joao Felix in the summer, according to reports (Daily Mail).

Spurs are joining Chelsea in looking for a manager in the summer, and Tottenham are exploring an interest in Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim (Daily Mail).

Benfica are reportedly interested in landing Celtic's Liel Abada this summer (Scottish Sun).

The treble-chasing club fear Cameron Carter-Vickers might not see out the season (Daily Record).

And finally, Hearts are leading the chase to land Livingston skipper Nicky Devlin in the summer (Daily Record).