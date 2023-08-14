The latest rumours and gossip from Thursday's back pages, where Harry Kane's Tottenham price tag has been revealed.
Tottenham will reportedly demand a fee in the region of £88m for Harry Kane this summer with Paris Saint-Germain now set to rival Manchester United for his signature (Daily Express).
One potential incoming at Spurs could be Levi Colwill, as they hold an interest in Chelsea's 19-year-old defender (The Sun).
Elsewhere, Chelsea stars are considering their future over major concerns about the club's direction (Daily Mail).
The Blues are also set to slash 19 players' wages when they fail to qualify for next season's Champions League (The Sun).
Liverpool's interest in Mason Mount is looking more likely to bear fruit with the potential 30% cut in his wages set to kick in (Daily Express).
The Stamford Bridge club have not placed Luis Enrique among the leading candidates for the permanent head coach job as the club start to cut down their shortlist and prepare for a new round of talks (Daily Telegraph).
Sticking to the topic of managers, and West Ham have identified Lille's Paulo Fonseca as a potential replacement for David Moyes, who is likely to part company with the club at the end of the season (The Guardian).
Manchester City are set to hand Erling Haaland a new deal - and it will remove his £150m release clause (Daily Star).
It comes as Haaland is ready to discuss a contract extension following an excellent first season with the club (The Times).
One striker who will be on the move soon is Karim Benzema, who is set to leave Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 after agreeing a fresh one-year contract extension with the club (Daily Mirror).
Victor Osimhen has been told by his idol Didier Drogba a move to Paris Saint-Germain would be the wrong one to make if he wants to keep progressing as a player (Daily Mail).
One forward currently at PSG is Lionel Messi, and LaLiga president Javier Tebas has suggested Barcelona would have to take 'financial measures' if they wanted to re-sign the Argentina World Cup winner (Daily Mail).
Finally on Thursday, Arsenal have been handed a huge boost in their battle for the Premier League title as Oleksandr Zinchenko has returned to training (The Sun).