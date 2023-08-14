Tottenham will reportedly demand a fee in the region of £88m for Harry Kane this summer with Paris Saint-Germain now set to rival Manchester United for his signature (Daily Express).

One potential incoming at Spurs could be Levi Colwill, as they hold an interest in Chelsea's 19-year-old defender (The Sun).

Elsewhere, Chelsea stars are considering their future over major concerns about the club's direction (Daily Mail).

The Blues are also set to slash 19 players' wages when they fail to qualify for next season's Champions League (The Sun).

Liverpool's interest in Mason Mount is looking more likely to bear fruit with the potential 30% cut in his wages set to kick in (Daily Express).

The Stamford Bridge club have not placed Luis Enrique among the leading candidates for the permanent head coach job as the club start to cut down their shortlist and prepare for a new round of talks (Daily Telegraph).

Sticking to the topic of managers, and West Ham have identified Lille's Paulo Fonseca as a potential replacement for David Moyes, who is likely to part company with the club at the end of the season (The Guardian).