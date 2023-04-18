Manchester United have work to do after throwing away a lead in the first leg, but they will be confident as they travel to Sevilla.

The first leg was a frustrating evening for Manchester United, yet ten minutes of madness shouldn't ultimately decide the fact of this tie. Erik ten Hag's side are stronger and remain in a good position to secure progression to the semi-finals of the Europa League, even with the 'daunting' task of travelling away for the second leg. Key players are absent but there is enough quality in this United side to win. This isn't the same successful Sevilla team of the Julen Lopetegui era.

Sevilla v Manchester United (agg: 2-2) Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Thursday TV Channel: BT Sport 1

It's been a miserable domestic season for the Spanish outfit - they currently sit closer to relegation than they do the top four. Sevilla have won 13 of their 15 games against fellow sides in the bottom-half of the La Liga table, yet failed to win any of their 14 against those in the top ten. Ten of those have ended in defeat, a run which includes all six contests against those currently in the top four. It's been a season to forget but they will have enjoyed this European run at least. You can take Manchester United to win at odds-against across the board, and that is a bet well worth considering if you want something shorter, but the availability of players for the visitors opens up value elsewhere.

At a best price of 20/1, the appeal comes in an each-way play on CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN TO SCORE FIRST. CLICK HERE to back Christian Eriksen to score first with Sky Bet While the focus has been on the defence - particularly for that FA Cup semi-final against Brighton - United also face a slight problem in who will make up their attacking midfield for this one. Marcel Sabitzer went off injured in the warm-up against Forest, while Bruno Fernandes is suspended for this one after picking up too many yellow cards. That should see Eriksen pushed further forward into the more advanced role we were familiar with him playing in earlier in this career.

He's since become a deeper part of the United midfield, but that hasn't seen him limited to solely that - he has even been deployed as a false nine this season. It's unlikely we'll see Sabitzer here, even if available given their crucial run-in, meaning Eriksen should be given the responsibility. While more defensive against Forest, he still had three shots in his return last weekend. Only five teams have seen a higher xGA in home La Liga games than Sevilla this season. That means United, and Eriksen, should see opportunities throughout the game. This should be a game where the away side return to Manchester with victory secured, but the most appealing price comes in backing ERIKSEN to strike.

