2pts Under 2.5 Goals in Barcelona v Manchester United at 11/10 (General)
2pts Over 2.5 Goals in Shakhtar Donetsk v Rennes at evens (Unibet, BetUK)
2pts Both Teams to Score in Salzburg v Roma at 4/5 (General)
2pts Juventus to win to nil v Nantes at 11/10 (General)
Manchester United have been much more than a solid defensive side in their 17-game unbeaten run, with Marcus Rashford in incredible form for a team that has scored plenty post-World Cup, but it's safe to say Ten Hag wants his team to be on point at the back for this game.
Resting Raphaël Varane in the 2-0 win in Leeds at the weekend was a clear sign that this fixture is high priority, and the welcome return of Casemiro for the trip to Catalunya is excellent news for a midfield that will be severely tested.
Obviously, Barcelona are strong in that midfield area, but their strength at the back is perhaps the most surprising thing about the Spanish side this season.
It makes UNDER 2.5 GOALS a solid value bet at the Camp Nou. Barca have conceded just seven times in 21 domestic league matches this term, only one of which has come at home.
Although the one goal against has come from 8.2 expected goals against (xGA) as hosts, it's still a number that displays the defensive proficiency of Xavi's men.
Score prediction: Barcelona 1-0 Manchester United (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)
Odds correct at 1730 GMT (14/02/23)
George Gamble (@CGeorgeGamble)
The hosts will still feel disappointed that they’re in this competition. After a convincing 4-1 win over RB Leipzig, they were unable to build on it, finishing third and as a result, dropping in the Europa League.
Given the situation in Ukraine, this fixture will be played in Poland and after the sale of star player Mykhailo Mudryk, a match against Ligue 1 side Rennes looks a tough prospect.
The visitors have been incredibly entertaining to watch with both teams scoring in all of their away league outings this season. They look excellent going forward but they’re defensively suspect and in the league, they have conceded in 18 of their 23 fixtures overall.
It will be interesting to see how the hosts do without Mudryk, but they have plenty of attacking options and will definitely test Rennes backline, a test which the visitors may fail to pass and as such, it’s hard to back either of these sides with much confidence.
Instead, goals look to be the most sensible market to back and OVER 2.5 GOALS has landed in 21 of Rennes 29 matches across their league and European outings.
That can be backed at a best price of even money which makes the most appeal.
Score Prediction: Shakhtar Donetsk 2-2 Rennes (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)
Odds correct at 1600 GMT (14/02/23)
George Gamble (@CGeorgeGamble)
This will be the first meeting in a European competition between these two sides and it’s the ninth time that the hosts will be involved in the knockout phase of this competition, so they’re familiar with what will be required of them.
Manager Matthias Jaissle is more than aware that Roma will pose a huge test and said that the visitors are a “world-class team that will push us to the limit”.
The visitors have looked defensively vulnerable on the road in their domestic campaign and in Serie A alone, they have conceded in nine of their 12 games away from home.
However, on a more positive note, they have also hit the back of the net in 11 of those and given they have never lost to an Austrian team in their history, they’ll fancy their chances of a good result.
Despite only managing a 1-1 draw away at Lecce most recently, boss Jose Mourinho was pleased with the performance and he’ll be happy to welcome back midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum after an extended period on the sidelines.
Both of these sides will be looking to play on the front foot and attack here, but neither look absolutely solid at the back and as such, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE looks a real possibility here at 4/5.
Score Prediction: Salzburg 1-1 Roma (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)
Odds correct at 1600 GMT (14/02/23)
George Gamble (@CGeorgeGamble)
The Allianz Stadium has rarely witnessed high scoring encounters and opponents have struggled to find a breakthrough with their eight home clean sheets in 12 Serie A home games proving to be the most in the entire division.
However, Juventus have been able to hit the back of the net in 11 of those 12 matches and they’ll be expected to contain Nantes and secure a victory.
The visitors have struggled away from home, particularly in Ligue 1 where they have only managed to win two of their 12 road fixtures.
They have managed to keep five clean sheets in those games though and they’ll arrive here looking to keep the Italian giants quiet and come through the first leg relatively unscathed.
The Old Lady have won all of their last three matches and have been able to keep clean sheets in each of those. Both of their home matches in that time saw them secure 1-0 victories and it would not be a surprise to see a repeat of that result here as defensive solidity plays a key factor in this clash.
Nantes have hit some good form themselves but on the European stage, the hosts have the experience and the know how, as such, a home win looks incredibly likely but Nantes are unlikely going to venture forward too often and would likely take a 1-0 defeat before facing them again at the Beaujoire Stadium in the second leg.
A JUVENTUS WIN TO NIL makes plenty of appeal at a generous price of 11/10.
Score Prediction: Juventus 2-0 Nantes (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)
Odds correct at 1600 GMT (14/02/23)
