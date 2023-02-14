The Europa League is back and our team provide the best bets from the latest round of action.

Football betting tips: Europa League 2pts Under 2.5 Goals in Barcelona v Manchester United at 11/10 (General) 2pts Over 2.5 Goals in Shakhtar Donetsk v Rennes at evens (Unibet, BetUK) 2pts Both Teams to Score in Salzburg v Roma at 4/5 (General) 2pts Juventus to win to nil v Nantes at 11/10 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Barcelona v Manchester United Kick-off time: 17:45 GMT, Thursday

TV channel: BT Sport 2

Barcelona 3/4 | Draw 14/5 | Manchester United 7/2 Read Liam Kelly's (@LiamKellyTTA) match preview here Manchester United have been much more than a solid defensive side in their 17-game unbeaten run, with Marcus Rashford in incredible form for a team that has scored plenty post-World Cup, but it's safe to say Ten Hag wants his team to be on point at the back for this game. Resting Raphaël Varane in the 2-0 win in Leeds at the weekend was a clear sign that this fixture is high priority, and the welcome return of Casemiro for the trip to Catalunya is excellent news for a midfield that will be severely tested. Obviously, Barcelona are strong in that midfield area, but their strength at the back is perhaps the most surprising thing about the Spanish side this season. It makes UNDER 2.5 GOALS a solid value bet at the Camp Nou. Barca have conceded just seven times in 21 domestic league matches this term, only one of which has come at home. CLICK HERE to back Under 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Although the one goal against has come from 8.2 expected goals against (xGA) as hosts, it's still a number that displays the defensive proficiency of Xavi's men. Score prediction: Barcelona 1-0 Manchester United (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1730 GMT (14/02/23)

Shakhtar Donetsk v Rennes Kick-off time: 17:45 GMT, Thursday

Shakhtar 11/5 | Draw 23/10 | Rennes 23/20 George Gamble (@CGeorgeGamble) The hosts will still feel disappointed that they’re in this competition. After a convincing 4-1 win over RB Leipzig, they were unable to build on it, finishing third and as a result, dropping in the Europa League. Given the situation in Ukraine, this fixture will be played in Poland and after the sale of star player Mykhailo Mudryk, a match against Ligue 1 side Rennes looks a tough prospect. The visitors have been incredibly entertaining to watch with both teams scoring in all of their away league outings this season. They look excellent going forward but they’re defensively suspect and in the league, they have conceded in 18 of their 23 fixtures overall. It will be interesting to see how the hosts do without Mudryk, but they have plenty of attacking options and will definitely test Rennes backline, a test which the visitors may fail to pass and as such, it’s hard to back either of these sides with much confidence. Instead, goals look to be the most sensible market to back and OVER 2.5 GOALS has landed in 21 of Rennes 29 matches across their league and European outings. CLICK HERE to back Over 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet That can be backed at a best price of even money which makes the most appeal. Score Prediction: Shakhtar Donetsk 2-2 Rennes (Sky Bet odds: 12/1) Odds correct at 1600 GMT (14/02/23)

Salzburg v Roma Kick-off time: 17:45 GMT, Thursday

Salzburg 17/10 | Draw 11/5 | Roma 6/4 George Gamble (@CGeorgeGamble) This will be the first meeting in a European competition between these two sides and it’s the ninth time that the hosts will be involved in the knockout phase of this competition, so they’re familiar with what will be required of them. Manager Matthias Jaissle is more than aware that Roma will pose a huge test and said that the visitors are a “world-class team that will push us to the limit”. The visitors have looked defensively vulnerable on the road in their domestic campaign and in Serie A alone, they have conceded in nine of their 12 games away from home. However, on a more positive note, they have also hit the back of the net in 11 of those and given they have never lost to an Austrian team in their history, they’ll fancy their chances of a good result. Despite only managing a 1-1 draw away at Lecce most recently, boss Jose Mourinho was pleased with the performance and he’ll be happy to welcome back midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum after an extended period on the sidelines. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score with Sky Bet Both of these sides will be looking to play on the front foot and attack here, but neither look absolutely solid at the back and as such, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE looks a real possibility here at 4/5. Score Prediction: Salzburg 1-1 Roma (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct at 1600 GMT (14/02/23)