Braga v Fiorentina

Braga will be making their debut in this competition after dropping down from the Europa League and if judged on history alone, it may be a tough task against Fiorentina given the Portuguese outfit have failed to win any of their last five meetings with Italian opponents.

The visitors have failed to win any of their away games since the turn of the year, losing two of their three matches, and they failed to find the back of the net in both of those.

It’s an all too familiar situation with the Viola failing to score in five of their 11 away matches this season.

However, Braga have been fairly prolific at home and there have only been two matches in which they have not managed to get on the scoresheet when playing the role of hosts.

They’re easy on the eye in terms of the way they play and create a hatful of chances, but are also efficient when presented with goalscoring opportunities.

That’s a trait that Fiorentina do not possess and their inability to defend effectively leads to doubts that they will leave here with anything.

It looks likely they could struggle to contain the host’s offensive prowess and with that in mind, the value has to be on BRAGA given they’re a great price of 31/20 to go out and claim a first-leg victory.

Score prediction: Braga 2-1 Fiorentina (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)

Odds correct at 1830 GMT (14/02/23)