Europe's tertiary competition, the Conference League, is back, and our team provide the best bets from the latest round of action.
2pts Both Teams to Score in Ludogorets Razgrad v Anderlecht at 20/23 (Betfair Sportsbook)
1.5pts Braga to beat Fiorentina at 31/20 (bet365)
Braga will be making their debut in this competition after dropping down from the Europa League and if judged on history alone, it may be a tough task against Fiorentina given the Portuguese outfit have failed to win any of their last five meetings with Italian opponents.
The visitors have failed to win any of their away games since the turn of the year, losing two of their three matches, and they failed to find the back of the net in both of those.
It’s an all too familiar situation with the Viola failing to score in five of their 11 away matches this season.
However, Braga have been fairly prolific at home and there have only been two matches in which they have not managed to get on the scoresheet when playing the role of hosts.
They’re easy on the eye in terms of the way they play and create a hatful of chances, but are also efficient when presented with goalscoring opportunities.
That’s a trait that Fiorentina do not possess and their inability to defend effectively leads to doubts that they will leave here with anything.
It looks likely they could struggle to contain the host’s offensive prowess and with that in mind, the value has to be on BRAGA given they’re a great price of 31/20 to go out and claim a first-leg victory.
Score prediction: Braga 2-1 Fiorentina (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)
Odds correct at 1830 GMT (14/02/23)
Ludogorets Razgrad have dropped down into this competition after losing their last two group games in the Europa League but given the only defeats they have suffered on home soil this season came at the hands of Real Betis and Dinamo Zagreb, they’ll believe they can get off to a good start by claiming victory over Belgian outfit Anderlecht.
The visitors are struggling domestically and currently sit outside of the European qualification places. But they’ll want to build some momentum and what better way to do that than by earning a crucial victory in this competition.
They should at least be able to contribute to the scoring count as they have hit the back of the net in ten of their 12 away league games this season.
Anderlecht's issue is that the hosts are equally prolific at home this term, though, and an end-to-end game could be likely as both sides go in search of gaining an advantage.
Backing either of these teams to win is a brave and bold choice, but the 20/23 available on BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE makes plenty of appeal.
Score prediction: Ludogorets Razgrad 1-2 Anderlecht (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)
Odds correct at 1830 GMT (14/02/23)
