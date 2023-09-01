Sporting Life
Wednesday Paper talk

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Mason Mount, Jurrien Timber, David Moyes

By Sporting Life
09:55 · WED April 19, 2023

The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including the latest reports on Chelsea's talks with Mason Mount, and the next step for Ajax's Jurrien Timber.

With his Chelsea future doubtful beyond the summer, Chelsea chief Todd Boehly is reportedly keen to retain the England midfielder at the club. (Daily Express)

After Roy Hodgson's excellent return to management at Crystal Palace, the club are keen to retain his services to aid his successor next year. (Daily Telegraph)

David Moyes' future at West Ham beyond the summer is reportedly in doubt and the club have already begun the process of identifying potential replacements, ahead of the upcoming season. (Daily Mail)

Former Inter midfielder and a one-time transfer target for Manchester United, Wesley Sneijder is believed to be unsure if Ajax defender Jurrien Timber can adjust to the Premier League. (Daily Mirror)

Former Aston Villa and Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has reportedly been tipped to be the next Olympiacos manager. (The Sun)

Following the sacking of Paul Ince as Reading boss, former defender John O'Shea is believed to be favorite to be the next manager at the Royals. (Daily Mail)

Aspiring Manchester United owner Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani is reportedly relaxed about his bid to buy the Premier League giants amid interest from US investment firm Carlyle Group, who are looking to acquire a minority stake in the club. (The Guardian)

After spending big in the summer of 2022, Newcastle United's Saudi ownership is believed to be ready to splash the cash once again. (Daily Telegraph)

Ligue 1 giants Marseille are reportedly unlikely to take up the option to sign Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares permanently in the summer, citing concerns over his professionalism. (Daily Express)

Former Blackburn Rovers icon Morten Gamst Pedersen has signed with Norwegian side Ranheim, at the age of 41. (The Sun)

Reports from Dutch media suggest that Ajax defender Jurrien Timber is preparing to leave the club, with his partner 'already house-hunting in Liverpool'. (Daily Express)

Championship side Millwall are believed to be interested in the services of Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet once again. (Scottish Sun)

Benfica's Nicolas Otamendi (right) getting booked in the Champions Legaue
FOOTBALL TIPS