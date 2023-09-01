The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including the latest reports on Chelsea's managerial search.
Luis Enrique wasn't happy when Chelsea named Frank Lampard as interim manager as he was happy to start immediately (Sun).
The Blues have held talks with former Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann and are also interested in Burnley's Vincent Kompany and Palmeiras' Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira (Times).
PSG are monitoring Arsenal's stalled contract talks with Mikel Arteta as they plan to change coach again in the summer (Sun, Mirror).
Meanwhile Michael Olise has reportedly told his agent he doesn't want to join the Gunners this summer, instead opting for another full season at Palace (Mail).
Liverpool could turn their attention to Manchester City flop Kalvin Phillips after missing out on Jude Bellingham (Mail).
Well-known Liverpool target Matheus Nunes is now wanted by Barcelona, but it's unlikely they will be able to afford the Wolves midfielder (Mail).
Besiktas want to bring Wout Weghorst back to the club in the summer, despite the Burnley striker ending his loan spell in January to join Manchester United temporarily instead (Mail).
Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen says he's happy at Napoli and doesn't want a move as he's "already at one of Europe's biggest clubs" (Sun).
Newcastle's owners are in talks with several European clubs as they look to follow Manchester City's model and expand their empire (Mail).
Tottenham are favourites to sign highly-rated Kilmarnock teenagers David Watson and Ben Brennan (Daily Record).