Luis Enrique wasn't happy when Chelsea named Frank Lampard as interim manager as he was happy to start immediately (Sun).

The Blues have held talks with former Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann and are also interested in Burnley's Vincent Kompany and Palmeiras' Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira (Times).

PSG are monitoring Arsenal's stalled contract talks with Mikel Arteta as they plan to change coach again in the summer (Sun, Mirror).

Meanwhile Michael Olise has reportedly told his agent he doesn't want to join the Gunners this summer, instead opting for another full season at Palace (Mail).