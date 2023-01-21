Leeds host Liverpool on Monday Night Football, looking to gain vital points in their survival fight. Liam Kelly thinks there will be goals.
1.5pts Both Teams to Score and Over 3.5 Goals in the match at 13/8 (Sky Bet)
0.5pts Both Teams to Score and Over 4.5 Goals in the match at 7/2 (bet365)
The situation of both these sides heading into this mid-April Monday night fixture is not how many would have envisaged at the start of this long 2022/23 season.
Leeds' relegation battle was perhaps more predictable than Liverpool being a complete non-entity when it comes to the Premier League title race, but both should be bitterly disappointed with their campaigns.
The Reds are not even in the conversation for the Champions League qualification places, a real fall from grace that boils down to their inability to stop teams creating good chances.
Their ability to create opportunities is not in question, however, which makes the 13/8 available with Sky Bet for BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 3.5 GOALS IN THE MATCH of interest, especially against a team like Leeds.
Javi Gracia doesn't seem to have instilled a more defensive nature to their play, looking more vulnerable than ever in recent weeks.
Indeed, Leeds have conceded 14 times from 12.84 expected goals (xG) across their last five league matches.
It's an area Liverpool can take full advantage of, but the home side should enjoy some joy at the other end.
After all, Jürgen Klopp's side consistently give up high-quality scoring opportunities to their opponents, and Leeds have scored in each of the matches mentioned above.
Only the outstanding performances of Alisson have prevented more than the 35 goals conceded by the Reds this term (48.5 xGA).
Adding BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 4.5 GOALS IN THE MATCH to the staking plan makes sense, too, on offer at 7/2 with bet365
Score prediction: Leeds 2-2 Liverpool (Sky Bet odds: 11/1)
Odds correct at 2000 BST (14/04/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.