Bayern Munich are interested in signing Harry Kane this summer - but the England skipper wants to stay in the Premier League (The Mirror).

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in Alexis Mac Allister, who would welcome a summer transfer and is expected to leave Brighton early in the window if conditions are met (The Guardian).

Arsenal have made contact with N'Golo Kante about a potential move across London next season, according to reports (Daily Mail).

Real Madrid have made Jude Bellingham their top transfer target this summer after a meeting between senior figures at the club and representatives acting for the England midfielder (The Times).

Chelsea have invited Julian Nagelsmann for face-to-face talks as they ramp up their search for a new manager (The Sun).

Tottenham, West Ham and Crystal Palace are all keen on the Dutch manager Arne Slot, who has transformed Feyenoord into runaway Eredivisie leaders (The Times).

Arsenal are said to be keeping tabs on pacey French winger Moussa Diaby as the north London club prepare to compete against Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle in the upcoming transfer window (Daily Mail).

Sadio Mane was grieving the death of a close family member when he attacked Bayern Munich team-mate Leroy Sane after his team's Champions League thrashing at Manchester City (The Mirror).

Fulham are eyeing a move for Porto midfielder Mateus Uribe - as a potential replacement for Manchester United target Joao Palhinha (The Sun).

The US are ready to make Folarin Balogun one of their poster boys if he opts to represent them at senior international level (Daily Mail).

Liverpool have already missed out on one of their alternative targets to Jude Bellingham, with Konrad Laimer set to join Bayern Munich instead (The Mirror).

Real Madrid are ready to make a fresh bid to sign Reece James if Chelsea are forced to sell players this summer (Daily Mail).

Tottenham are the latest club to signal their interest in Barcelona's Ansu Fati - but the out-of-favour wonderkid is determined to stay at the Nou Camp, according to reports (Daily Mail).

Chelsea will have to launch a fire sale this summer as they face the financial blow of being out of Europe next season (The Mirror).