Chelsea have stepped up their pursuit of Gavi with Todd Boehly reportedly set to meet with his parents (The Sun).

Former Tottenham forward Erik Lamela says he can understand why Spurs fans want Mauricio Pochettino back in charge, with the club also reportedly keen on Feyenoord manager Arne Slot - as are West Ham and Crystal Palace (The Times).

Vincent Kompany is now Tottenham's number one target to replace dismissed ex-boss Antonio Conte (The Sun).

Manchester City are willing to pay whatever it takes to sign Jude Bellingham, as they reportedly face a straight shootout with Real Madrid for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder (Daily Telegraph).

Real have made the Englishman their top target this summer after a meeting between senior figures at the club and representatives acting for the young midfielder (The Times).

City and Manchester United - also interested - will have to pay as much as £130m to land him (The Sun).

United have reportedly stepped up their efforts to sign Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig this summer (The Times).

And bidder Thomas Zilliacus has pulled out of the Old Trafford club's "farcical" takeover saga (The Sun).

Arsenal lodged an enquiry for Chelsea icon N'Golo Kante as the France midfielder attempts to come to a decision over his future (Daily Mirror).

Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga was on the verge of joining Real Madrid before Zinedine Zidane blocked the transfer, according to reports.

Former boss Jose Mourinho is only prepared to leave Roma for two clubs - but will reportedly "push" for a return to Chelsea.

Newcastle have reportedly joined the race to sign Declan Rice this summer (all The Sun).

Watford have held preliminary discussions with Francesco Farioli about succeeding current head coach Chris Wilder (The Athletic).

And Jordan Zemura has agreed to join Udinese this summer on a free transfer from Bournemouth (The Sun).

