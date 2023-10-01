Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Vincent Kompany paper talk

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Vincent Kompany, Gavi, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice

By Sporting Life
11:28 · THU April 13, 2023

The latest rumours and gossip from Thursday's back pages, including news of Tottenham's reported pursuit of Burnley boss Vincent Kompany

Vincent Kompany is now Tottenham's number one target to replace dismissed ex-boss Antonio Conte (The Sun).

Former Tottenham forward Erik Lamela says he can understand why Spurs fans want Mauricio Pochettino back in charge, with the club also reportedly keen on Feyenoord manager Arne Slot - as are West Ham and Crystal Palace (The Times).

Chelsea have stepped up their pursuit of Gavi with Todd Boehly reportedly set to meet with his parents (The Sun).

Latest Sky Bet offer - https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-5-get-20?sba_promo=ACQB5G20&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ACQ_B5G20

Manchester City are willing to pay whatever it takes to sign Jude Bellingham, as they reportedly face a straight shootout with Real Madrid for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder (Daily Telegraph).

Real have made the Englishman their top target this summer after a meeting between senior figures at the club and representatives acting for the young midfielder (The Times).

City and Manchester United - also interested - will have to pay as much as £130m to land him (The Sun).

United have reportedly stepped up their efforts to sign Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig this summer (The Times).

And bidder Thomas Zilliacus has pulled out of the Old Trafford club's "farcical" takeover saga (The Sun).

Arsenal lodged an enquiry for Chelsea icon N'Golo Kante as the France midfielder attempts to come to a decision over his future (Daily Mirror).

Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga was on the verge of joining Real Madrid before Zinedine Zidane blocked the transfer, according to reports.

Former boss Jose Mourinho is only prepared to leave Roma for two clubs - but will reportedly "push" for a return to Chelsea.

Newcastle have reportedly joined the race to sign Declan Rice this summer (all The Sun).

Watford have held preliminary discussions with Francesco Farioli about succeeding current head coach Chris Wilder (The Athletic).

And Jordan Zemura has agreed to join Udinese this summer on a free transfer from Bournemouth (The Sun).

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS