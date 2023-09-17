The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including reports of Real Madrid going all in for Jude Bellingham.
Following the conclusion of Liverpool's interest in a summer pursuit for Jude Bellingham, Spanish giants are now reportedly favourites to sign the 19-year-old. (The Independent)
The Reds are now reportedly drawing up a list of alternative targets after assessing the size of their summer rebuild needed, which makes it impractical to move for Bellingham. (The Times)
After dramatically pulling out of a seemingly inevitable move for Bellingham, Liverpool are now reportedly prioritising a summer rebuild with a focus on the squad as a whole. (Daily Mail)
Manchester United have reportedly received a transfer boost in their efforts to sign Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati, with the club willing to sell the 20-year-old in the summer. (The Sun)
Winless since February, Nottingham Forest and Steve Cooper are under pressure and the club is reportedly sounding out former Marseille and Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli to take over. (Daily Mail)
Forest have dismissed sporting director Filippo Giraldi in a major move from owner Evangelos Marinakis. (Daily Telegraph)
The club are also reportedly working on a deal to bring in Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson in a senior football position.
Following a spell away from the pitch due to an ankle injury, Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has now returned to training. (Both The Athletic)
After holding 'secret talks' with star man Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassar have reportedly sacked head coach Rudi Garcia. (Daily Express)
Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has reportedly made it known that he hopes that club legend Lionel Messi will end his PSG spell and return to Camp Nou. (Daily Record)
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has reportedly been advised to move away from the Scottish Premiership for a stint at Turkey by fellow Colombia international, Alexis Perez. (Scottish Sun)