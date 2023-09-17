Following the conclusion of Liverpool's interest in a summer pursuit for Jude Bellingham, Spanish giants are now reportedly favourites to sign the 19-year-old. (The Independent)

The Reds are now reportedly drawing up a list of alternative targets after assessing the size of their summer rebuild needed, which makes it impractical to move for Bellingham. (The Times)

After dramatically pulling out of a seemingly inevitable move for Bellingham, Liverpool are now reportedly prioritising a summer rebuild with a focus on the squad as a whole. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United have reportedly received a transfer boost in their efforts to sign Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati, with the club willing to sell the 20-year-old in the summer. (The Sun)