

Manchester United are preparing for a summer clearout with up to 13 players set to leave Old Trafford this summer (Daily Mail).

Meanwhile, bidders in the race to buy United have grown frustrated over the Glazer family's lack of updates (Daily Mirror).

Leeds United must pay Jean-Kevin Augustin £24.5m after being found to have breached their former player's contract (The Athletic).

AC Milan are targeting a summer move for Arsenal's Folarin Balogun, reports in Italy say (The Sun). And The Times are reporting that the Gunners are open to selling the young Englishman as he does not want to return to the club as fourth-choice forward in the summer.