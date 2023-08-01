The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including reports of a mass summer clearout at Manchester United.
Manchester United are preparing for a summer clearout with up to 13 players set to leave Old Trafford this summer (Daily Mail).
Meanwhile, bidders in the race to buy United have grown frustrated over the Glazer family's lack of updates (Daily Mirror).
Leeds United must pay Jean-Kevin Augustin £24.5m after being found to have breached their former player's contract (The Athletic).
AC Milan are targeting a summer move for Arsenal's Folarin Balogun, reports in Italy say (The Sun). And The Times are reporting that the Gunners are open to selling the young Englishman as he does not want to return to the club as fourth-choice forward in the summer.
Brighton are interested in signing Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson, and the Seagulls are also hopeful of agreeing a new contract with boy wonder Evan Ferguson (Daily Mail).
Wolves are still working on a long-term deal for contract rebel Ruben Neves (The Sun).
Manchester United are interested in signing Celta Vigo starlet Gabri Veiga, according to reports (The Sun).
Chelsea are keen to open talks with Atletico Madrid about making Joao Felix's move permanent, according to a new report (Daily Mail).
Leeds United have joined Borussia Dortmund interest in Manchester City prospect Shea Charles (Daily Mail).
Hakim Ziyech is a reported summer transfer target for Tottenham (The Sun).
Lionel Messi's father and agent Jorge met with Barcelona president Joan Laporta last month amid ongoing speculation over the 35-year-old's future in Paris (Daily Mail).
Crystal Palace are preparing to spend big in the summer to reboot their long-term plan after sacking Patrick Vieira (The Sun).