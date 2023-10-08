Three of the traditional Premier League 'Big Six' including Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are all reportedly interested in Napoli's Kim Min-jae whose £40m release clause becomes active this summer. (Daily Mail)

READ MORE: Why is Kim Min-jae in demand?

Chelsea themselves seem to have found their top two picks to replace Graham Potter, reportedly making contact with Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann. (Daily Telegraph)

Brighton's Roberto de Zerbi is reportedly out of the running for the Chelsea job and will not be approached by the Blues hierarchy. (The Sun)

After previously rejecting a move, Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic may reportedly consider a move to the Emirates this summer. (Daily Mirror)

Former Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is believed to be the leading contender if Forest boss Steve Cooper is sacked. (Daily Mail)

Wolves have reportedly removed a transfer clause in Matheus Nunes' contract that would have allowed him to join Liverpool for just £44m. (Daily Mirror)

PSG and former Barcelona star Lionel Messi has reportedly received a £350m a year offer to join Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal. (The Sun)

Manchester United Erik ten Hag has reportedly instructed his players to become "robots" in order to achieve their aims of a top four finish. (Daily Express)

Tottenham's Harry Winks, who is currently on loan at Samporia, is reportedly likely to be on the move again in the summer. (Daily Mail)

Officials from the UK government are believed to have raised concerns about Manchester United bidder Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani. (Daily Mirror)

Napoli are reportedly set to challenge Tottenham for the services of young striker Adama Bojang. (Daily Mail)

Lionel Messi's time at PSG is reportedly set to come to an end this summer. (Daily Mirror)

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has reportedly made a personal assessment of Brondy goalkeeper, Mads Hermansen. (Daily Mail)

Crystal Palace are reportedly ready to make a summer move for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos. (Scottish Sun)