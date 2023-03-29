Kim Min-jae is one of the hottest properties in European football, and now constantly linked with a big-money move away from Napoli.

FootballTransfers chief correspondent Jacque Talbot gives you the lowdown on his past, present and future.

Kim Min-jae, the Napoli defender linked to almost every top club in Europe, recently came out to publicly bemoan the transfer rumours circulating about him. Without mincing his words, he lamented: “It's been four years I have had these rumours. It's uncomfortable. I wish you don't spread those stories. I cannot be bothered by transfer rumours because they aren't true. Now I'm focusing on the team, rather than that kind of nonsense.” Nothing wrong with that sentiment, but the only problem for the highly-rated Serie A star is that these stories won’t be stopping anytime soon. In fact, expect them to ramp up considerably in the coming months - we can blame Kim and his terrific form for that. Transfer value, price tag and contract

Contracted until 2025 and with an Expected Transfer Value (xTV) of just £22million, the South Korean is a perfect candidate for transfer rumours and real interest from Europe’s biggest clubs. So why all the fuss? At 26 years old, Kim has only really burst into the global spotlight in very recent times. His xTV has actually doubled from January, when it was around £11million. It was just £3million when Napoli brought him to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium last year. It’s been an incredible trajectory: he only moved to Italy last season, coming in as a replacement for Kalidou Koulibaly, in a deal worth £15.87million from Fenerbahce. Before that, he had played for Beijing Guoan in the Chinese Super League, the K League’s Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and initially Gyeongju KHNP in South Korea. After just a solitary season in Serie A, Napoli now have an urgent deadline approaching fast, courtesy of Kim’s current deal. At the end of the current campaign he will have a £40million release clause eligible for foreign clubs. No wonder then that the Partenopei are hoping he will sign a new deal to either increase that clause, or remove it entirely. ’Monster’ a perfect fit for Erik ten Hag and Man Utd?

Kim is nicknamed ‘The Monster’ for good reason. He stands at 6ft 4in, and has a very robust style, especially when challenging for aerial duels. One of the clubs linked with the defender is Manchester United - and it’s easy to see why Erik ten Hag would like him. The Dutchman currently opts to plant Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane in the middle of a back-four. While the Argentine is able to help with transition when a turnover is forced, being very comfortable with the ball to the point where Ten Hag even used him in midfield with Ajax, the Frenchman alongside him takes up a bit more of a physical role. Kim would be a direct figure the manager could interchange with Varane, whose problematic injury record is well-documented. At the moment, United have been looking to Luke Shaw, a traditional left-back, to fill in that side of the pitch. Hardly optimal. In short, a player who could come in and act as a physical enforcer would be a fine addition. Kim Min-jae stats and strengths

Man Utd - or any club for that matter - would be getting more than just brute force should they try to acquire Kim. He is not afraid to receive and distribute the ball, and has forged 28 shot-creating actions in the 26 games he has played this season - 1.15 per 90 minutes. As well as making a high volume of defensive actions per 90, such as 2.9 headers won, the Napoli star is also able to make 4.30 progressive passes and 47.50 touches in the middle third of the pitch, too. Despite his towering height, he is a thoroughly modern ball-playing centre-back. Kim’s current club manager Luciano Spalletti last month described him as one of the best defenders playing today, reasoning: "Kim does at least 20 incredible things per game. "For me, he truly is the best centre-back in the world. When he starts the run with the ball at his feet, he can get it into the opposition penalty area in five seconds flat."

