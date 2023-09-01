The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including reports that Manchester United are planning a move for Joao Felix.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is reportedly growing impatient with the performances of Jadon Sancho, the 23-year-old Englishman has scored just four times this season. (Daily Express) Tottenham and Daniel Levy are known to be long-time admirers of James Maddison and the Spurs chief is reportedly keen to sign the attacker, regardless of who takes over from Cristian Stellini. He is also a target for Newcastle United. (Daily Mail) Chelsea are reportedly keen on finalising a new manager before next week's clash against Real Madrid in the Champions League, however, they are determined to get things right this time after Graham Potter's dismal spell. (The Times) Serie A giants Inter are reportedly considering a move for Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin in the summer. (Daily Mail)

Former Spain and Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has reportedly emerged as a top target for Todd Boehly and co to appoint as the next Chelsea manger. (Daily Mirror) Fresh from getting sacked by Chelsea, Graham Potter is reportedly looking to take a break until the end of the season to consider his options. (The Sun) With a view to a summer move, Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with Olympique Lyon's Houssem Aouar, the 24-year-old could leave the Ligue 1 side for free this summer following the expiry of his contract. (Daily Express) Liverpool are reportedly looking for a new backup goalkeeper this summer, with Caoimhin Kelleher ready to leave in order to get first team minutes elsewhere. (Daily Mail) Paper Talk: Monday's gossip

Done deals: Every completed transfer Manchester United are reportedly ready to make a summer move for Chelsea loanee Joao Felix, the Blues do not have a permanent option for him and he could yet be available. (Daily Mirror) Former Liverpool, Newcastle and Everton boss Rafa Benitez has been linked with the Leicester City job following Brendan Rodgers' dismissal. (The Sun) Premier League sides including Liverpool and Leeds United are reportedly keeping tabs on Birmingham City youngster George Hall. (Daily Mail) Chelsea are looking to interview several managers as part of their 'exhaustive' process, with the names including Julian Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino, Ruben Amorim, Oliver Glasner and Luis Enrique. (The Guardian)

Inter Milan fullback Denzel Dumfries has now acquired new representation in the anticipation of a summer move with reported interest from Chelsea and Manchester United. (Daily Mail) Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has poured cold water on any talk of distractions by the "sideshow" of his future as Forest boss, with his job reportedly on the line depending on the result against Leeds United tonight. (The Times) Top Premier League sides including Chelsea, Arsenal as well as Manchester United are all reportedly in the race to sign Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund. (Daily Mirror) Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is reportedly ready for a summer clearout to free up funds and is willing to let go of Anthony Martial amongst others. The United boss is keen to improve his options in forward areas, with Tottenham's Harry Kane a top summer target. (Daily Mirror) Leicester are reportedly set to be disappointed by Celtic's Ange Postecoglou as they look to find a replacement for Brendan Rodgers soon. (Daily Record)