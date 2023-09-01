Following Graham Potter's dismissal, Chelsea are on the hunt for their third managerial appointment under new owner Todd Boehly, with Mauricio Pochettino being one of those earmarked on a seven-man shortlist. (The Sun)

Alongside the Argentine, former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is also in the running for the Chelsea job. (Daily Mail)

Aside from those two, recently sacked Julian Nagelsmann is reportedly the frontrunner to be the next Chelsea manager. (The Times)

Interim Tottenham boss Cristian Stellini has promised that the club will come out fighting after a chaotic time on and off the pitch. (Daily Express)