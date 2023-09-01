The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including reports of Julian Nagelsmann being linked to the Chelsea job
Following Graham Potter's dismissal, Chelsea are on the hunt for their third managerial appointment under new owner Todd Boehly, with Mauricio Pochettino being one of those earmarked on a seven-man shortlist. (The Sun)
Alongside the Argentine, former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is also in the running for the Chelsea job. (Daily Mail)
Aside from those two, recently sacked Julian Nagelsmann is reportedly the frontrunner to be the next Chelsea manager. (The Times)
Interim Tottenham boss Cristian Stellini has promised that the club will come out fighting after a chaotic time on and off the pitch. (Daily Express)
After sacking Brendan Rodgers, Leicester City have made it known that they are interested in Graham Potter's services. (Daily Mail)
Mikel Arteta has praised Gabriel Jesus for being Arsenal's "special player" following his excellent form after returning from injury, scoring twice against Leeds United. (Daily Express)
Fulham boss Marco Silva has reportedly emerged as a surprise contender for the Chelsea job. (Daily Mail)
Former Bayern Munich and Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann is not interested in replacing Graham Potter, according to reports from German media. (Daily Mirror)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been sounded out as one of the favorites to replace Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City.
Rangers have reportedly sent scouts to watch Aris wide man Luis Palma, according to reports from Greek media. (Both Scottish Sun)