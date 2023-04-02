The former Bayern Munich boss is priced at 4/5 with Sky Bet to be the Blues' next manager.

Owner Todd Boehly is looking for his third man to lead the team this season after starting the campaign with Thomas Tuchel, before replacing him with Potter in September.

Boehly, who has spent over £500million since taking over the club last summer, has made the decision has been made to part ways with the former Brighton boss after Saturday's home defeat to Aston Villa, which left them 11th in the Premier League.

Nagelsmann, who left Bayern last month and was replaced by ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, leads the betting ahead of interim boss Bruno Saltor and Brendan Rodgers, who was also sacked by Leicester on Sunday.