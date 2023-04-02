Sporting Life
Julian Nagelsmann
Julian Nagelsmann: The German is available after leaving Bayern

Next Chelsea manager odds: Julian Nagelsmann favourite to replace Graham Potter

By Sporting Life
20:45 · SUN April 02, 2023

Julian Nagelsmann is the odds-on favourite to replace Graham Potter at Chelsea.

The former Bayern Munich boss is priced at 4/5 with Sky Bet to be the Blues' next manager.

Owner Todd Boehly is looking for his third man to lead the team this season after starting the campaign with Thomas Tuchel, before replacing him with Potter in September.

Boehly, who has spent over £500million since taking over the club last summer, has made the decision has been made to part ways with the former Brighton boss after Saturday's home defeat to Aston Villa, which left them 11th in the Premier League.

Nagelsmann, who left Bayern last month and was replaced by ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, leads the betting ahead of interim boss Bruno Saltor and Brendan Rodgers, who was also sacked by Leicester on Sunday.

Next Chelsea manager odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Julian Nagelsmann - 2/5
  • Bruno Saltor - 6/1
  • Brendan Rodgers - 7/1
  • Luis Enrique - 10/1
  • Mauricio Pochettino - 10/1

See the latest odds here

Odds correct as of 20:45 BST on 02/04/23

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

