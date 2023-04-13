Stenhousemuir v Stirling

Stenhousemuir are the Both Teams To Score kings across the UK and major European leagues as we approach the final furlong in the 2022/23 campaign. Although a mid-season managerial change steadied the goal output in Stenny showdowns, the Scottish League Two side have still seen 78% of their fourth-tier fixtures feature BTTS winners.

At Ochilview Park, 12 of Stenhousemuir's 16 matches have paid out in the Both Teams To Score column with the hosts getting on the scoresheet in all bar one of those contests. Gary Naysmith’s group will be expecting to enhance that record this weekend with Stenny suffering only two defeats in their past 14 and aiming to break into the promotion play-offs.

However, keeping runaway league leaders Stirling quiet will be a challenge for a Stenhousemuir side with just four clean sheets since July.

Stirling top all the major performance data rankings and moved nine points clear of the pack last weekend after extending their 16-game unbeaten streak. Albion have scored on all bar four of their League Two dates and been beaten only four times across the campaign, yet the Binos have been far from rock-solid and reliable when taking to the road.

Darren Young’s outfit have failed to succeed in over half of their 15 games as guests, with the table-toppers recording only two shutouts in those 15 contests, 11 (73%) of which banked for BTTS backers. That means the Both Teams To Score element of this play has landed in 23/31 (74%) of the duo's respective home/away encounters.

Meanwhile, Stirling have struck at least three goals in all three meetings with Stenhousemuir this season, and with both teams showing plenty of offensive threat, the jump to 1/1 (2.00) for OVER 2.5 GOALS & BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE should be well within range.