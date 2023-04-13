Mark O'Haire's column is +31pts in profit this season. He takes a trip across the Atlantic this weekend in the wee small hours (03:30 BST) of Sunday morning.
2.5pts Seattle Sounders Draw No Bet v Portland Timbers at 3/4 (UniBet)
2.5pts Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals in Stenhousemuir vs Stirling at evens (Bet365)
Stenhousemuir are the Both Teams To Score kings across the UK and major European leagues as we approach the final furlong in the 2022/23 campaign. Although a mid-season managerial change steadied the goal output in Stenny showdowns, the Scottish League Two side have still seen 78% of their fourth-tier fixtures feature BTTS winners.
At Ochilview Park, 12 of Stenhousemuir's 16 matches have paid out in the Both Teams To Score column with the hosts getting on the scoresheet in all bar one of those contests. Gary Naysmith’s group will be expecting to enhance that record this weekend with Stenny suffering only two defeats in their past 14 and aiming to break into the promotion play-offs.
However, keeping runaway league leaders Stirling quiet will be a challenge for a Stenhousemuir side with just four clean sheets since July.
Stirling top all the major performance data rankings and moved nine points clear of the pack last weekend after extending their 16-game unbeaten streak. Albion have scored on all bar four of their League Two dates and been beaten only four times across the campaign, yet the Binos have been far from rock-solid and reliable when taking to the road.
Darren Young’s outfit have failed to succeed in over half of their 15 games as guests, with the table-toppers recording only two shutouts in those 15 contests, 11 (73%) of which banked for BTTS backers. That means the Both Teams To Score element of this play has landed in 23/31 (74%) of the duo's respective home/away encounters.
Meanwhile, Stirling have struck at least three goals in all three meetings with Stenhousemuir this season, and with both teams showing plenty of offensive threat, the jump to 1/1 (2.00) for OVER 2.5 GOALS & BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE should be well within range.
The new Major League Soccer season is seven rounds old and Seattle Sounders are already gaining admirers following their fine start (W5-D1-L1). Brian Schmetzer’s side are already top of the tree in the Western Conference having claimed three successive victories, netting nine times in the process, whilst producing eye-catching performances in the process.
No MLS side has produced a higher Expected Goals (xG) average thus far with Seattle posting an impressive 1.83 xG per-game, scoring twice or more in five of seven showdowns. The Sounders have won the xG battle in five of those contests, and now look well worthy of support for their shot trip to regional rivals Portland Timbers.
Unlike the Sounders, Portland have struggled to get going. The Timbers are W1-D2-L4 through seven matches, with no Western Conference side returning a lower xG figure per game (0.86 xG). The Oregon outfit have conceded at least seven shots from inside the box in all seven dates, giving 45 such efforts in their most recent four fixtures, and appear vulnerable hosts here.
With Portland losing the shot count in six of their seven match-ups, and look well worth opposing on Saturday night with SEATTLE SOUNDERS DRAW NO BET available at 3/4 (Unibet).
