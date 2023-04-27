It's a quick turnaround between the two sets of fixtures, which isn't ideal given how significant Gameweek 34 is.

Six teams play more than once, with these being one of the final double gameweeks of the season. It feels the more 'significant' of the remaining ones though given the number of teams - the others only involve a handful of sides on each occasion. It's crucial that the approach is right here given the points on offer and the stage of the season we're in. This could be the week that decides final standings. When is the FPL Gameweek 34 deadline? The FPL Gameweek 34 deadline is Saturday April 29 at 11:00 BST, with the first game kicking off at 12:30. How do the FPL chips work? Bench Boost: This counts the points of those on your bench alongside your starting XI - this can only be used once a season Triple Captain: The captain earns 3x the amount of points for that gameweek - this can only be used once a season Free Hit: This allows unlimited changes for one gameweek only. A team reverts back to how it was before once this has been played - this can only be used once a season Who has the best fixtures in Gameweek 34?

As ever, it makes a lot of sense to target those teams playing twice in order to maximise potential points returns. BRIGHTON will be optimistic of bouncing back from defeat against Nottingham Forest with two home contests across Gameweek 34. Roberto De Zerbi's men host Wolves and then Manchester United. They're four points off the top six but hold two games in hand over those around them, with three over Aston Villa. Elsewhere, LIVERPOOL will be another popular team to target as they are another with two home games. They host Tottenham in Sunday's main game before welcoming Fulham on Wednesday. They will be disappointed to end that with anything other than six points. Finally, while obvious as they're now well on their way to another title, MANCHESTER CITY are a team to look at maxing out on for the next two games. They can beat anyone, obviously, but they have two games that look very winnable - Sunday takes them to Fulham before hosting West Ham on Wednesday. Who are the best players to bring in for Gameweek 34?

As ever, we're focusing on the players involved twice to get the most out of any potential transfers. A couple of teams have favourable single fixtures, but sticking to those three teams mentioned above should lead to a high-scoring week given their opponents. A big focus for us will be on the midfield as this is a high-scoring area, with a number of options either in great form or playing out of position. Kevin De Bruyne Position: MID

An expensive addition but one that many players still don't have - Kevin De Bruyne is in 26.8% of FPL teams at the time of writing. His recent form has been sensational, topped off with two goals and an assist in that convincing win over Arsenal last time out. Across De Bruyne's last four games, he's returned a huge total of 49 points. That's all come from three goals and five assists - it puts him in a great position ahead of two favourable fixtures. Another point to note here is that all of City's next four games rank at '2' on the FDR. Jack Grealish Position: MID

Can't afford Kevin De Bruyne? No problem, Jack Grealish is a much cheaper option and one who has been delivering in recent weeks. He did have a quiet evening against Arsenal, despite the fact they scored four, but his run of points in the games prior saw his popularity increase as we approach the run in. A total of 14.3% of players have Grealish, making him a great selection as we go into the double gameweek. The winger's last four games have delivered a total of 32 points - that coming from two goals and three assists. Solly March Position: MID

Solly March in Brighton's last six Premier League games:



• Goals: 2

• Assists: 3

• Shots: 15

• xG: 2.20

• Chances created: 20

• Tackles: 9



Primed to bounce back from Sunday.

It seems like everyone has Solly March, which made it a surprise when I saw his actual ownership rate sat at 12.6%. March hit the headlines for his penalty miss in the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United, but he bounced back with an assist in that defeat against Forest. It means that the winger has posted an assist in each of his last three Premier League outings - a total of 17 points for those who currently own him. At £5.2m, he's cheaper than a number of other Brighton options yet remains their highest points scorer this season. Cody Gakpo Position: MID

Mohamed Salah will be a popular option this week but Cody Gakpo is a good cheaper alternative who is still a vital part of this Liverpool attack. He's scored two goals and assisted another across his last three outings, taking his total returns to 21 points. His strike against West Ham also earned him the full three bonus on Wednesday. Gakpo has now scored six in the Premier League for Liverpool since his January switch, and he continues to contribute in terms of the shots count. The forward's last three games have returned eight shots, with a total of 1.52 expected goal involvements (xGI) across that period. Who should I captain in Gameweek 34?