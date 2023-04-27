It's a quick turnaround between the two sets of fixtures, which isn't ideal given how significant Gameweek 34 is.
Six teams play more than once, with these being one of the final double gameweeks of the season.
It feels the more 'significant' of the remaining ones though given the number of teams - the others only involve a handful of sides on each occasion.
It's crucial that the approach is right here given the points on offer and the stage of the season we're in. This could be the week that decides final standings.
The FPL Gameweek 34 deadline is Saturday April 29 at 11:00 BST, with the first game kicking off at 12:30.
As ever, it makes a lot of sense to target those teams playing twice in order to maximise potential points returns.
BRIGHTON will be optimistic of bouncing back from defeat against Nottingham Forest with two home contests across Gameweek 34.
Roberto De Zerbi's men host Wolves and then Manchester United. They're four points off the top six but hold two games in hand over those around them, with three over Aston Villa.
Elsewhere, LIVERPOOL will be another popular team to target as they are another with two home games.
They host Tottenham in Sunday's main game before welcoming Fulham on Wednesday. They will be disappointed to end that with anything other than six points.
Finally, while obvious as they're now well on their way to another title, MANCHESTER CITY are a team to look at maxing out on for the next two games.
They can beat anyone, obviously, but they have two games that look very winnable - Sunday takes them to Fulham before hosting West Ham on Wednesday.
As ever, we're focusing on the players involved twice to get the most out of any potential transfers.
A couple of teams have favourable single fixtures, but sticking to those three teams mentioned above should lead to a high-scoring week given their opponents.
A big focus for us will be on the midfield as this is a high-scoring area, with a number of options either in great form or playing out of position.
An expensive addition but one that many players still don't have - Kevin De Bruyne is in 26.8% of FPL teams at the time of writing.
His recent form has been sensational, topped off with two goals and an assist in that convincing win over Arsenal last time out.
Across De Bruyne's last four games, he's returned a huge total of 49 points. That's all come from three goals and five assists - it puts him in a great position ahead of two favourable fixtures.
Another point to note here is that all of City's next four games rank at '2' on the FDR.
Can't afford Kevin De Bruyne? No problem, Jack Grealish is a much cheaper option and one who has been delivering in recent weeks.
He did have a quiet evening against Arsenal, despite the fact they scored four, but his run of points in the games prior saw his popularity increase as we approach the run in.
A total of 14.3% of players have Grealish, making him a great selection as we go into the double gameweek.
The winger's last four games have delivered a total of 32 points - that coming from two goals and three assists.
It seems like everyone has Solly March, which made it a surprise when I saw his actual ownership rate sat at 12.6%.
March hit the headlines for his penalty miss in the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United, but he bounced back with an assist in that defeat against Forest.
It means that the winger has posted an assist in each of his last three Premier League outings - a total of 17 points for those who currently own him.
At £5.2m, he's cheaper than a number of other Brighton options yet remains their highest points scorer this season.
Mohamed Salah will be a popular option this week but Cody Gakpo is a good cheaper alternative who is still a vital part of this Liverpool attack.
He's scored two goals and assisted another across his last three outings, taking his total returns to 21 points. His strike against West Ham also earned him the full three bonus on Wednesday.
Gakpo has now scored six in the Premier League for Liverpool since his January switch, and he continues to contribute in terms of the shots count.
The forward's last three games have returned eight shots, with a total of 1.52 expected goal involvements (xGI) across that period.
As ever, we begin with ERLING HAALAND and the fact that he will be, by far, the most captained player of the week and with good reason.
They are involved in two very winnable fixtures, while his form throughout the season has been electric. I'm not going to waste time by telling you things you already.
The strongest alternative is MOHAMED SALAH, given his consistent showings and the fact that he is Liverpool's penalty taker too.
While it feels like he's had a 'quieter' season by his usual standards, Salah's still scored 16 goals from 18.11 xG and contributed a further eight assists.
He'll welcome home games against Fulham and Tottenham - two great chances to continue scoring points at a good rate.
The other, as discussed, would be CODY GAKPO if you're keen on a Liverpool asset but don't have the budget to stretch to Salah.
KEVIN DE BRUYNE has been in great form so he also presents himself as a strong alternative to Haaland if you're chasing in mini-leagues.
Safer options:
Alternative options: