FootballTransfers looks at Antonio Silva, with the Benfica player admired by Liverpool ahead of the summer window.

Antonio Silva is the crown jewel of the Benfica defence, and this season has been the epitome of a breakout campaign for this highly-promising youngster. The 19-year-old Portuguese defender sprang to prominence before the World Cup in Qatar, winning inclusion in his country’s squad. Since then, his reputation has continued to soar. Silva has been linked with a move away from Lisbon - FootballTransfers had revealed interest from Liverpool earlier this year - but it is highly unlikely that the Reds would be able to afford him.

Yes, he is that good, and arguably the next big thing in the centre-back department. Despite his tender years, Silva displays a remarkable level of maturity on the pitch. He is something of a Portuguese Jude Bellingham in that regard. The Benfica star appears destined for a move away from the Estádio da Luz this summer, with Real Madrid appearing to be a likely landing spot if the European champions have the appetite to match his valuation. Antonio Silva transfer value This brings us neatly along to the player’s current xTV (Expected Transfer Value). Our algorithm puts Silva’s value at €38.7m, while his range is between €29m and €48.4m. His Benfica contract runs through to 2027 and reportedly he has an incredible release clause of €100m, a figure which is sure to put many teams out of the race to sign him. Silva first really came into the public eye last August when Benfica coach Roger Schmidt was left with just one fit senior centre-back, former Manchester City player Nicolas Otamendi. As a result Silva was called up for his side's meeting with Boavista. Though he was yellow-carded on debut, Silva was immense, sitting alongside Brazilian Morato and earning a clean sheet in a 3-0 win. He has been the cornerstone of Benfica’s defence ever since.

"Antonio is 18, but when you see him on the pitch, he doesn't look that age," Schmidt said last year. "It was obvious in pre-season that he is a talented player and that he is already a professional player who is able to withstand the pressure playing for the Benfica first team, and he has shown it many times this season." Silva is a client of football super agent Jorge Mendes, and this would certainly pave the way for him to earn a big-money move to one of Europe’s elite sides during the summer window, even if his talent alone did not demand it. He has had an outstanding first season with the first team in Lisbon and is currently ranked as the third-best-performing centre-back in the Liga Portugal. What are Antonio Silva’s strengths? As a right-footed, right-sided centre-back, Liverpool’s interest in him was likely as a deputy for Ibrahima Konate, with Joel Matip turning 32 this year and probably being phased out in the coming months. Silva would certainly be a good fit for Jurgen Klopp’s side, given that his playing style as a ball-playing defender is typical of the centre-backs the Reds prefer.

Indeed, Silva excels at building up from the back, and he is also very creative with his passing – allowing him to create openings for his team. He is also very comfortable carrying the ball through open space and creating overloads from the defence – something which Matip is also particularly good at. His per 90-minute numbers for important actions for a CB are already comparable to those of Konate and Matip, although admittedly he is playing at a lower level than the Premier League. What really stands out about Silva is his defensive positioning - he is terrific at reading the game and getting himself in the right spot to prevent opponents from causing danger with their passing, dribbling and finishing. This is extremely rare for someone so young. The last thing to note is Silva’s aerial ability, which makes him a real threat at set-pieces. Yet another strength which would surely see him prove an asset to any major Premier League club.