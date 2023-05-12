0.5pts Curtis Jones and James Maddison to be shown cards at 40/1 (bet365)

Given Jurgen Klopp’s side regression this campaign, it would be very amusing to see them finish in the top four.

Before this run, the Reds were 12 points off Champions League qualification and now they sit just one behind Manchester United, although the Red Devils do have a game in hand.

Liverpool have won their last six games on the spin, scoring 17 goals in the process.

Somewhat surprisingly, CURTIS JONES has played a pivotal role in this purple patch, starting everyone of the winning matches chipping in with goals and assists.

It is his price TO BE SHOWN A CARD that appeals at the King Power, 9/1 with bet365 but as short as 11/4 with other firms.

While Jones has only lasted the 90 twice this campaign, his growing influence means he should play the majority on Monday, which obviously bodes well for this selection.

Despite this lack of minutes over the course of the season, he has still managed to pick up two bookings this campaign, doubling his top flight tally.

Operating on the left side of Liverpool's midfield three should pit him against Tete and JAMES MADDISON.

The pair draw an average of exactly four fouls per game and at least one opposition central midfielder has picked up a caution in two thirds of the Foxes last six games.

Coupling Jones with Maddison both TO BE SHOWN A CARD has to be worth a small play at 40/1.

The latter tops Leicester’s charts for cards with 10 to his name including two in his last two games.