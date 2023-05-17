With a slender first-leg lead to protect, it could be backs against the wall for West Ham at AZ Alkmaar. James Cantrill picks out two best bets.

West Ham came from behind to win the first leg 2-1. A penalty from Said Benrahma and an instinctive finish from Michail Antonio means they head to the continent with a toe in the final. At 3/10 to qualify, they have a 76.9% chance of progressing on Thursday, but David Moyes’ knows it is not a foregone conclusion. AZ Alkmaar have only lost one of their eight European home games against English sides, although that defeat did come against Moyes’ Everton back in 2007.

The Hammers manager made nine changes in his side's 2-0 defeat at Brentford on Sunday, with Tomas Soucek and Nayef Aguerd the only two players to start both matches. It would not be a surprise to see an unchanged side from the one fielded last Thursday. The balance of the tie means, barring an early Cheeseheads goal, the hosts must go for it at some point, and this could see them rack up the corners. Domestically, against the sides above them in the Eredivisie, AZ Alkmaar have averaged 2.6 per game, they also failed to register any in the reverse. However, bet365’s price of 10/11 for them to have 5+ CORNERS looks large. CLICK HERE to back AZ Alkmaar to have 5+ corners with Sky Bet

In the Hammers' last two away legs in the Europa Conference League, Gent had eight corners and AEK Larnaca had 14. They have shipped five a game in the Premier League but, excluding their trip to the Etihad, in their last five away games, they have conceded seven or more. Since the beginning of March, their opposition have had 7+ CORNERS in each of the nine matches on the road, so the higher line looks like a runner as well. CLICK HERE to back AZ Alkmaar to have 7+ corners with Sky Bet You can find these bets via bet365's bet builder.

