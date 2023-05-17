Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Moyes

AZ Alkmaar v West Ham tips: Europa Conference League best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
14:12 · WED May 17, 2023

With a slender first-leg lead to protect, it could be backs against the wall for West Ham at AZ Alkmaar. James Cantrill picks out two best bets.

Football betting tips: Europa Conference League

2pts AZ Alkmaar to have 5+ corners at 10/11 (bet365)

1pt AZ Alkmaar to have 7+ corners at 3/1 (bet365)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ACQ_BXG30

West Ham came from behind to win the first leg 2-1.

A penalty from Said Benrahma and an instinctive finish from Michail Antonio means they head to the continent with a toe in the final.

At 3/10 to qualify, they have a 76.9% chance of progressing on Thursday, but David Moyes’ knows it is not a foregone conclusion.

AZ Alkmaar have only lost one of their eight European home games against English sides, although that defeat did come against Moyes’ Everton back in 2007.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Thursday

TV channel: BT Sport 1

AZ Alkmaar 6/4 | Draw 5/2 | West Ham 17/10

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

The Hammers manager made nine changes in his side's 2-0 defeat at Brentford on Sunday, with Tomas Soucek and Nayef Aguerd the only two players to start both matches.

It would not be a surprise to see an unchanged side from the one fielded last Thursday.

The balance of the tie means, barring an early Cheeseheads goal, the hosts must go for it at some point, and this could see them rack up the corners.

Domestically, against the sides above them in the Eredivisie, AZ Alkmaar have averaged 2.6 per game, they also failed to register any in the reverse.

However, bet365’s price of 10/11 for them to have 5+ CORNERS looks large.

West Ham

In the Hammers' last two away legs in the Europa Conference League, Gent had eight corners and AEK Larnaca had 14.

They have shipped five a game in the Premier League but, excluding their trip to the Etihad, in their last five away games, they have conceded seven or more.

Since the beginning of March, their opposition have had 7+ CORNERS in each of the nine matches on the road, so the higher line looks like a runner as well.

You can find these bets via bet365's bet builder.

AZ Alkmaar v West Ham best bets and score prediction

  • 2pts AZ Alkmaar to have 5+ corners at 10/11 (bet365)
  • 1pt AZ Alkmaar to have 7+ corners at 3/1 (bet365)

Score prediction: AZ Alkmaar 0-1 West Ham (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)

Odds correct at 1230 BST (17/05/23)

Phillips
ALSO READ: our preview for sky Bet League one play-off semi-final second leg between Barnsley and Bolton

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS