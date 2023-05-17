James Cantrill thinks the imperious form of Barnsley will see them book their place in the Sky Bet League One play-off final. He also picks out a 16/1 best bet.

It is considered an advantage to play the second leg at home in the play-offs, although Sheffield Wednesday will beg to differ. Barnsley handled their trip across the Pennines well, and a 1-1 draw will not be scoffed at in South Yorkshire. That’s not to say Michael Duff’s side won’t feel disappointed not to have their noses in front at the halfway stage. The Reds outshot Bolton 19-7 and missed each of their three ‘big chances’ (xG greater than 0.35) in the first leg.

Wanderers will take some comfort from the fact they remain in the contest, despite a sub-par, nervy display. They have the instincts of their top goalscorer to thank for that, with Dion Charles latching on to Harry Isted’s parry. Ian Evatt’s side are one of two teams to beat Friday’s hosts at Oakwell since October - Ipswich are the other - however, based on the first leg, a repeat of that feat looks unlikely. I touted BARNSLEY to go up in the League One play-off preview, and doubling down on them may not be the most logical strategy, but at 21/20 I think siding with the hosts TO WIN appeals. CLICK HERE to back Barnsley to win with Sky Bet Tykes midfielder ADAM PHILLIPS doesn’t really do tap-ins, half of his 10 goals in all competitions this campaign have been from range. Only two of his 67 shots have come inside the six-yard box, while 54% have come from downtown.

No one on the pitch at Bolton had more efforts then Phillips' six, and only one was struck from inside the box. He is 16/1 to SCORE FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX and add another screamer to the scrapbook, which certainly looks worth a punt, considering he is just 4/1 to score anytime. CLICK HERE to back Adam Phillips to score from outside the box with Sky Bet

