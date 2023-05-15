Football betting tips: Premier League 1.5pts Callum Wilson anytime goalscorer at 6/4 (Betfair, Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

At the weekend, Brighton took a huge step towards securing a spot in Europe, for the first time in the club's history. Their 3-0 victory at the Emirates all but ended Arsenal’s title charge, not that anyone on the south coast will care. With eight points to make up on Manchester United and Newcastle, with 12 left to play for, their Champions League prospects are unlikely, but not impossible, especially with the form Roberto De Zerbi’s side are in.

The Seagulls have gone unbeaten since the defeat at the City Ground, scoring 15 across those four games, and keeping clean sheets in three. Trips to St James’s Park have proved tough, only two Premier League sides have left Tyneside with three points this campaign. Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United are the only teams to lose fewer games (1) on their own patch. The Magpies have been in fine form in front of goal recently, hitting two or more in 80% of their last 10. The form of CALLUM WILSON is a major factor. The frontman has been so good, he’s debunked record signing Alexander Isak in the middle of the front three.

Wilson has hit 10 goals in his last nine appearances, eight of which have come in pairs, a staggering feat considering he has only started four of those games. Both of his goals at Elland Road come from the spot, which bodes well backing him TO SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Callum Wilson to score anytime with Sky Bet Over 2.5 goals is as short as 4/7 here and as bookmakers clearly expect a goal laden clash, siding with one of the inform strikers in the division seems logical.

Newcastle v Brighton best bets and score prediction 1.5pts Callum Wilson anytime goalscorer at 6/4 (Betfair, Paddy Power) Score prediction: Newcastle 2-2 Brighton (Sky Bet odds: 10/1) Odds correct at 16:40 BST (15/05/23)