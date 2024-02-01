Transfer rumours and football gossip: Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho, Neil Warnock, Maxwel Cornet

The latest rumours and gossip from the deadline day back pages, including reports Pep Guardiola is not going to sign a new contract at Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola hasn’t quashed rumours he will be following Jurgen Klopp's Premier League exit saying he will have to consult his family before signing a new deal. The Spanish boss is under contract at the Etihad until 2025 (Daily Mirror).
Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho is eyeing up a return to Manchester United. The ‘Special One’ was sacked by Roma earlier this month but is plotting a sensational return to the Premier League claiming he has ‘unfinished business’ at Old Trafford (Daily Mail).
In other managerial news, according to reports Aberdeen are planning a shock move for veteran boss Neil Warnock (Scottish Sun).
Wolves have turned to South America in their hunt for a striker as they finalise a deal with Corinthians frontman Yuri Alberto (Daily Mail).
Maxwel Cornet is attracting interest from Crystal Palace with the Eagles are rumoured to make a late move for the winger (Daily Mail).
Marquinhos is expected to leave Arsenal on loan with Fluminense in pole position to sign Arsenal’s winger. The 20-year-old has spent the first half of the season on loan at FC Nantes but has only started one Ligue 1 match (The Sun).
Layvin Kurzawa has emerged as a possible Celtic left-back option for Brendan Rodgers on Deadline Day (Daily Record).
Former Liverpool and Rangers defender Danny Wilson has signed for Queens Park (Scottish Sun).
