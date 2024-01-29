Transfer deadline: Premier League club-by-club guide to final days of January window

The transfer window is just days away from closing, with a number of Premier League clubs aiming to complete late moves.

We've seen plenty of done deals already, yet the final hours of the January window often delivers plenty of drama, such is the frantic nature of the market. Unlike in previous years, January 2024 has lacked a real blockbuster move. That not only applies to just the top-flight of English football but Europe as a whole. The tightening grip of Financial Fair Play rules means that clubs have to tread more carefully than ever. Where previously they may spend higher than a player's value to ensure sufficient cover, the thinking now is that it's simply safer to go without.

Despite that, it's clear from both manager comments and Paper Talk that plenty will still happen before 23:00 GMT on Thursday. But who needs what? Our team of Ninad Barbadikar and Tom Carnduff go through the 20 Premier League sides.

Liverpool Ninad Barbadikar

Jurgen Klopp's side are in a good place

Fresh off the back of back-to-back success in cup competitions, Jurgen Klopp's Reds are in a good place for the second half of the season. Alexis Mac Allister's performances have neutralised the need for a midfielder, and key players returning from injury further strengthens an already strong squad.

Manchester City Tom Carnduff

Just when will Erling Haaland return from injury?

Squad depth which has so long been the envy of others means that Manchester City should see a quiet conclusion to the transfer window, even with Erling Haaland's ongoing injury issues. How do you improve a squad that often looks near perfect?

Arsenal Ninad Barbadikar

Gabriel Jesus's struggles with finishing have carried on at Arsenal.

The Gunners are the league's best at scoring from set-pieces but still need additional firepower up front if they are to push Manchester City to the brink once again. Expect Mikel Arteta's side to act if the right opportunity does crop up before or on deadline day.

Aston Villa Tom Carnduff

Unai Emery has got his Aston Villa side into a great position

Villa's pursuit of Middlesbrough talent Morgan Rogers shows they are still active in the market, and potentially planning for the exit of Jacob Ramsey, despite Unai Emery expressing his desire to keep him. Technically still in the title race but you don't want to cause too much disruption to a squad who have put them in great position for a top four finish.

Tottenham Ninad Barbadikar

Spurs have made a shrewd move in bringing back Timo Werner to the Premier League.

Ange Postecoglou's side have already done good business this window in adding Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin to their ranks. Conor Gallagher continues to be strongly linked and could be the final piece to help sustain a push for European spots.

West Ham Tom Carnduff

Jarrod Bowen continues to star for West Ham

The Hammers were credited with interest in Middlesbrough's Rogers, while reports linking them with Nordsjaelland's Ibrahim Osman and ex-Celtic man Jota suggests strongly that they want attacking reinforcements. That is needed when we consider how stale the supporting cast has been this season.

Brighton Ninad Barbadikar

De Zerbi's Brighton have done well in cup competitions so far.

The Seagulls have added highly-rated young Argentine fullback Valentin Barco, who joins from Boca Juniors. With injuries and European competitions stretching a thin squad, Roberto de Zerbi could do with another midfielder, and Leicester's Kieran Dewsbury-Hall has been linked.

Manchester United Tom Carnduff

Rasmus Hojlund is leading the line for Manchester United

Out of the Champions League and most likely out of the top four race too, Manchester United's window is likely to conclude in a quiet manner. An additional striker is needed though given injuries to Anthony Martial, although the only way it feels like it'll happen is if a loanee becomes available late on - a Wout Weghost/Odion Ighalo type move.

Chelsea Ninad Barbadikar

The Blues have mostly dealt in outgoings this window so far but despite all the money spent since Todd Boehly's take-over, they are still in the market for a number nine. Failure to land one before deadline day may consolidate their mid-table mediocrity.

Newcastle Tom Carnduff

Kieran Trippier looks set to stay at Newcastle

Much of the talk seemed to have surrounded outgoings at Newcastle, with Kieran Trippier and Miguel Almiron both linked with moves away yet seem likely to stay. Ensuring they comply with FFP is the main concern currently, meaning we're likely to see very little in terms of incomings.

Wolves Ninad Barbadikar

Wolves are treading carefully with transfers this window just as they did in the summer and all the business so far has been outgoings. They are in the market for a loan move for a striker and Chelsea's Armando Broja seems like the wise choice.

Bournemouth Tom Carnduff

Dominic Solanke staying is a huge positive for Bournemouth

Early season concerns seems a distant memory for a Bournemouth side pushing for the top half. That turnaround in form and a trusting of their current process means very little has been reports on potential Cherries targets - Dominic Solanke is set to stay though after Arsenal were credited with interest.

Fulham Ninad Barbadikar

The Cottagers have been quiet this window but could make a late foray for a striker before the window closes. They might be better off focusing on improving their defence, they've conceded the fourth highest xG in the division (26.37).

Brentford Tom Carnduff

Ivan Toney is back and available for Brentford

The return of Ivan Toney came at the perfect time as the Bees were sliding towards the relegation zone. Full-back Sergio Reguilón and goalkeeper Hákon Valdimarsson bolster the back line, with Yunus Emre Konak another option in midfield. Club Brugge's Antonio Nusa has been linked with a £26million move, and with the forward likely to stay at his current club on loan, that suggests they aren't too worried about the drop now.

Crystal Palace Ninad Barbadikar

Nearing the signing of Daniel Muñoz from Genk, Palace have addressed their most important need, cover at fullback. Another attacker would be a useful addition for them in the race against the drop, but a move seems unlikely due to FFP restrictions.

Nottingham Forest Tom Carnduff

Nuno Espirito Santo has improved Nottingham Forest's position

Even with an FFP charge in the background, Forest seem keen to improve their squad before the deadline. Borussia Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna looks like a deal that will go ahead, but a move for Péter Gulácsi is unlikely given RB Leipzig's desire to keep hold of their goalkeeper.

Everton Ninad Barbadikar

Sean Dyche's Toffees have had a quiet window and unless there are exits, there might not be incomings. Defender Ben Godfrey has been linked with a loan move away, which might open up space to sign another defender, Jake O'Brien from Olympique Lyon has been linked.

Luton Tom Carnduff

Rob Edwards' Luton are in the fight for survival

Internet sensation Rob Edwards has Luton in a much better position than many expected and survival remains a real possibility. Japanese international Daiki Hashioka looks set to join, adding competition at right-back from Sint-Truiden. There's still potential for another one to come in depending on departures elsewhere in the squad.

Burnley Ninad Barbadikar

The Clarets are more than likely to be fighting the battle against the drop for the rest of the season and bringing in David Fofana from Chelsea on loan is smart, but will not be enough for them to stay up. Their need is a change in tactics more than a change in personnel.

Sheffield United Tom Carnduff

Chris Wilder faces a huge battle to keep Sheffield United in the division

Seven points adrift with 17 games remaining leaves the Blades with a mountain to climb but they've looked to add some quality to their squad already. Ivo Grbić is their new goalkeeper while Ben Brereton Díaz's arrival is another positive. A new centre-back is a priority before the deadline, with Chris Wilder on the hunt for someone with top-flight experience.