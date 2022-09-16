Paris Saint-Germain have told Neymar that he is not wanted at the club ahead of the upcoming season (Daily Mail).

Gabriel Jesus and Edu shared an embrace as the Brazilian forward arrived at Arsenal to undergo his medical, with his transfer from from Manchester City nearing completion (The Sun).

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United look set to complete the signing of full-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and will then turn their attention to Ajax defender Lisandro Martínez (The Times).

Tottenham are reportedly offering winger Steven Bergwijn as a key part of the proposed deal with Everton for Brazilian forward Richarlison, with an additional balance of around £20m to the Merseyside club (The Telegraph).

An agreement is 90% complete between Manchester United and Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong, with just the finer details of the deal left to finalise (Daily Mail).

Chelsea's Brazilian defender Thiago Silva has insisted that Neymar 'has to' join him at Stamford Bridge (The Sun).

French and German clubs are ready to move for unsettled Celtic defender Christopher Jullien (Scottish Sun).

European champions Real Madrid have identified England midfielder Jude Bellingham as their priority target for next summer (Daily Mail).