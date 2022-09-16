Wednesday's transfer gossip and rumours in the world of football, including the latest on PSG's stance on Neymar.
Paris Saint-Germain have told Neymar that he is not wanted at the club ahead of the upcoming season (Daily Mail).
Gabriel Jesus and Edu shared an embrace as the Brazilian forward arrived at Arsenal to undergo his medical, with his transfer from from Manchester City nearing completion (The Sun).
Erik ten Hag's Manchester United look set to complete the signing of full-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and will then turn their attention to Ajax defender Lisandro Martínez (The Times).
Tottenham are reportedly offering winger Steven Bergwijn as a key part of the proposed deal with Everton for Brazilian forward Richarlison, with an additional balance of around £20m to the Merseyside club (The Telegraph).
An agreement is 90% complete between Manchester United and Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong, with just the finer details of the deal left to finalise (Daily Mail).
Chelsea's Brazilian defender Thiago Silva has insisted that Neymar 'has to' join him at Stamford Bridge (The Sun).
French and German clubs are ready to move for unsettled Celtic defender Christopher Jullien (Scottish Sun).
European champions Real Madrid have identified England midfielder Jude Bellingham as their priority target for next summer (Daily Mail).
Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea are considering a stunning triple swoop from title rivals Manchester City, with the Blues adding Oleksandr Zinchenko to their transfer wishlist (Daily Mail).
Mauricio Pochettino's exit from PSG has been held up over the terms of his pay-off from the Ligue 1 champions. The two parties are close to an agreement with the club offering a package that totals £12.8m (Daily Mirror).
Chelsea are reportedly targeting a move for Inter Milan star centre-back Milan Skriniar (The Sun).
The Blues have also resumed talks with Italian giants Juventus over a potential swap deal involving USA international Christian Pulisic plus cash for defender Matthijs de Ligt (Daily Mail).
Tottenham are ready to seal a £100m deal with Everton for Richarlison and Anthony Gordon (The Sun).
Fulham's potential deal for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Palhinha has been delayed by an agent commission dispute (The Sun).
Derby are facing the prospect of another points deduction in League One next season as a potential punishment for the alleged illegal payment of player wages (Daily Mail).
Chelsea are poised to make Brazilian star Raphinha their first signing under new ownership and will also make a move for Raheem Sterling this week, costing new chairman Todd Boehly £105m-plus for the glittery pair of wingers (The Sun).