The latest rumours and gossip from Thursday's back pages, including the revelation Neymar wanted to join Chelsea in the summer.
Neymar was reportedly ready to accept a loan to Chelsea in the summer but Newcastle were the only club to meet Paris St-Germain's demands (Sun).
England boss Gareth Southgate has assured Kyle Walker he will be given every chance to make the World Cup - even if he cannot prove his fitness by playing before the squad is announced (Sun).
PSV's Cody Gakpo has labelled the collapse of his summer transfer to Manchester United "a shame" after holding talks with the club (Evening Standard).
England wonderkid Jude Bellingham has emerged as a top target for Chelsea as they look to steal a march on Liverpool in the chase for the midfielder, according to reports (Mail).
Barcelona boss Xavi has reportedly made Manchester United's Diogo Dalot his 'priority' transfer target (Mirror).
Teddy Sheringham has told Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to "break the bank" for Tottenham striker Harry Kane after the club failed to sign a suitable replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer (Mirror).
Michael Carrick has edged closer to becoming the next head coach of Middlesbrough and is expected to be in the dugout for the club's home game with Huddersfield on Saturday (Times).
John Murtough, Manchester United's football director, has played down the prospect of any January signings by insisting the club are focused on next summer's window (Telegraph).
Tottenham could be set for a £26m windfall for Tanguy Ndombele with the Frenchman starting to break into and impress within the Napoli first team (Express).
