Neymar was reportedly ready to accept a loan to Chelsea in the summer but Newcastle were the only club to meet Paris St-Germain's demands (Sun).

England boss Gareth Southgate has assured Kyle Walker he will be given every chance to make the World Cup - even if he cannot prove his fitness by playing before the squad is announced (Sun).

PSV's Cody Gakpo has labelled the collapse of his summer transfer to Manchester United "a shame" after holding talks with the club (Evening Standard).

England wonderkid Jude Bellingham has emerged as a top target for Chelsea as they look to steal a march on Liverpool in the chase for the midfielder, according to reports (Mail).