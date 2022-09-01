Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
David de Gea's Manchester United future is far from certain
David de Gea's Manchester United future is far from certain

Transfer rumours and football gossip: David de Gea, Mauricio Pochettino, Michael Carrick

By Sporting Life
09:34 · WED October 19, 2022

The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including David de Gea's Manchester United future.

Erik ten Hag is yet to decide whether David de Gea will be offered a new contract by Manchester United (Mirror).

Meanwhile, both United and Arsenal face a losing battle in their desire to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in January according to the striker's agent (Express).

Aston Villa want Mauricio Pochettino to replace Steven Gerrard as manager (Telegraph).

Ex-Villa striker Dion Dublin says the club should go for Rafa Benitez instead (Express).

Our experts select a tip for every one of Saturday's Premier League fixtures
ALSO READ: A tip for every Premier League fixture

Patrick Vieira isn't concerned about Wilf Zaha being out of contract in the summer and has challenged the Crystal Palace winger deliver more consistently (Mail).

Frank Lampard has urged Anthony Gordon to keep improving and says he isn't worried about keeping hold of the Everton star (Mail).

Middlesbrough could name former Manchester United and England midfielder Michael Carrick as manager by the weekend (Sun).

Wolves are in talks with former Ajax, Dortmund and Lyon boss Peter Bosz and current QPR head coach Michael Beale over their vacancy (Sun).

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst wants Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos' contracts to be resolved before the World Cup (Daily Record).

CLICK HERE to download our World Cup wallchart

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS