Erik ten Hag is yet to decide whether David de Gea will be offered a new contract by Manchester United (Mirror).

Meanwhile, both United and Arsenal face a losing battle in their desire to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in January according to the striker's agent (Express).

Aston Villa want Mauricio Pochettino to replace Steven Gerrard as manager (Telegraph).

Ex-Villa striker Dion Dublin says the club should go for Rafa Benitez instead (Express).