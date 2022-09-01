The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including David de Gea's Manchester United future.
Erik ten Hag is yet to decide whether David de Gea will be offered a new contract by Manchester United (Mirror).
Meanwhile, both United and Arsenal face a losing battle in their desire to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in January according to the striker's agent (Express).
Aston Villa want Mauricio Pochettino to replace Steven Gerrard as manager (Telegraph).
Ex-Villa striker Dion Dublin says the club should go for Rafa Benitez instead (Express).
Patrick Vieira isn't concerned about Wilf Zaha being out of contract in the summer and has challenged the Crystal Palace winger deliver more consistently (Mail).
Frank Lampard has urged Anthony Gordon to keep improving and says he isn't worried about keeping hold of the Everton star (Mail).
Middlesbrough could name former Manchester United and England midfielder Michael Carrick as manager by the weekend (Sun).
Wolves are in talks with former Ajax, Dortmund and Lyon boss Peter Bosz and current QPR head coach Michael Beale over their vacancy (Sun).
Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst wants Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos' contracts to be resolved before the World Cup (Daily Record).
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.