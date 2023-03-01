The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including reports of Jude Bellingham's next move.
With the midfielder set to enter the final 12 months of his Chelsea contract this summer, Manchester City are reportedly eyeing a move for Mateo Kovacic. (Daily Mail)
City rivals United will reportedly target at least two major signings this summer to continue their momentum under Erik ten Hag. (Daily Mail)
Jude Bellingham has been urged to join Manchester United instead of their fierce Premier League rivals Liverpool. (Daily Mirror)
According to reports, N'Golo Kante is on the verge of signing a three-year contract extension at Chelsea. (Daily Mail)
Declan Rice is top of the list as Mikel Arteta is planning to overhaul his Arsenal squad by signing at least four players this summer. (The Times)
After being sent off for the third time this season, Roma manager Jose Mourinho has threatened legal action. (Daily Mirror)
Manchester United's takeover is set to be delayed until May with the Glazers intent on securing their £6bn valuation (The Sun). Takeover plans have suffered a setback as six Glazer siblings are in disagreement over the sale (Daily Mirror)
Only weeks after the midfielder was frozen out at Everton because of a bust-up with Frank Lampard, Sean Dyche has dangled the carrot of a new contract for Abdoulaye Doucouré. (The Times)