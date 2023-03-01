With the midfielder set to enter the final 12 months of his Chelsea contract this summer, Manchester City are reportedly eyeing a move for Mateo Kovacic. (Daily Mail)

City rivals United will reportedly target at least two major signings this summer to continue their momentum under Erik ten Hag. (Daily Mail)

Jude Bellingham has been urged to join Manchester United instead of their fierce Premier League rivals Liverpool. (Daily Mirror)

According to reports, N'Golo Kante is on the verge of signing a three-year contract extension at Chelsea. (Daily Mail)

Declan Rice is top of the list as Mikel Arteta is planning to overhaul his Arsenal squad by signing at least four players this summer. (The Times)